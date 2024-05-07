CONVERSATIONS WITH A MYSTIC HAIRDRESSER Staged Readings to be Presented by The Director's Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Director's Company will present two staged readings of a new play by Julia Barry Bell, Conversations with a Mystic Hairdresser, directed by Joey Brenneman, based on her popular blog/novel series of the same name. The readings will occur on Thursday, May 9th at 1 PM and 4 PM at Sunlight Studios. This captivating play explores spirituality and family dynamics with humor and insight, promising a fresh perspective on life's deeper meanings while taking the audience on a paranormal journey.

Juggling home life, freelance, and a yearning for deeper conversation, The Mom meets a mystic at her hair salon. This mystic hairdresser claims a deceased relative follows her, which she initially dismisses due to her religious upbringing and logical thinking.

When her 10-year-old son, The Boy, recounts seeing someone on his bed, The Mom returns to The Mystic to verify it. This sets off paranormal events, revealing more truths – her son sees spirits; she is “haunted” by the guilt of a miscarriage; and intuitive gifts run in her family. Through these experiences, The Mom realizes religion, science, and spirituality can coexist.

Despite newfound perceptions, inner peace eludes The Mom, leading to conflict with her husband, who refuses to embrace the unknown. The Mom's insistence on the truth increases tensions within the family, particularly with The Dad, as they grapple with reconciling their conflicting beliefs.

"I've written 'Conversations with a Mystic Hairdresser' with the intention of blending the mystical with everyday life, because that's how it is,” Bell says. “By sharing my true story, I hope to spark discussions on faith, family, and a need for understanding highly intuitive people, especially the children."

The reading will be performed by Jenny Strassburg (Sideways: The Experience, Off-Bway), Tony Award-nominee Brenda L. Braxton (Smokey Joe's Cafe; Dreamgirls, Broadway), Stephen Bradbury (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Broadway), Lincoln Cohen (Appropriate, Broadway), Noelle Hogan, Chris Thorn (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Broadway), Cullen Parish, and Ginger Grace (The Glass Managerie, Off-Bway). Casting by Stephanie Klapper. Stage management by Christine Lemme.

Running Time: 90 minutes

https://conversationswithamystichairdresser.com/

IN: @juliabbell

FB: @conversationswithamystichairdresser

JULIA BARRY BELL

(playwright) aka “The Mom,” is a playwright who delves into spirituality in her work that fosters discussions on life's deeper meanings. With a background in design and journalism, including with The Associated Press, Julia has researched a wide spectrum of intuitive abilities. Ultimately, her goal is to normalize conversations on psychic phenomena for broader understanding, particularly for the children.

JOEY BRENNEMAN

(director) is a New York City-based writer, director, and producer. NY directing credits include A Burial Place, SLUT, The Timing of the Day, Vestments of the Gods, Two Girls, Truth Values, Abstract Nude, and her own, live-streamed play, Better Left Unsaid. For over two decades, Joey served as the artistic director of the award-winning company, STAR Theater. Her film, Taking a Step Back, was selected by the Urban Visionaries Festival and won the “Best of Specials” award from Manhattan Neighborhood Network. Playwright credits include Uncorked, Off, (Heideman award finalist), Of Loss and Grace, and Fast Break. Currently, Joey is a playwright/director in residence at The Shoreline Theater Academy in Connecticut where she is writing a play with adolescents about mental health which has been accepted into the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2025.

