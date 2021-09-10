LOVE ACTUALLY? THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Will Play NYC and Chicago

Right Angle Entertainment announced today that Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody, a holiday season sendup of the iconic romantic comedy and Christmas movie Love Actually, will return off-Broadway and debut in Chicago this holiday season. The musical is written by Bob and Tobly McSmith, creators of the smash hits The Office! A Musical Parody and Friends! The Musical Parody.

Performances begin off-Broadway in New York City on Wednesday, November 24 in the Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center (1627 Broadway), with an Opening Night set for Tuesday, November 30. The limited engagement is set to run through Sunday, January 2, 2022. Tickets, starting at $29, are now available and can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com, by calling 212-921-7862, or by visiting the box office at The Theater Center.

The musical will also be premiering in Chicago this winter. Performance dates, venue, and casting of that production will be announced shortly.

Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody is a hilarious new musical follows nine quirky, questionable couples looking for love across the pond, and even 16 years after the movie premiere, we still ask ourselves these questions every Christmas - Is love... Falling for your secretary when you are Prime Minster? Falling for your secretary when you are married to Emma Thompson? Falling for the maid after your wife cheats on you? Falling for your best friend's wife and showing up with poster boards? Whether you love Love Actually or love to hate Love Actually or have never seen Love Actually, you will actually love this musical! Get ready for awkward meet cutes, over-the-top grand gestures, and lots and lots of love, actually.

Written by Bob and Tobly McSmith, Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody features music and orchestration by Basil Winterbottom. The 2019 smash hit world premiere of Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody was directed by Tim Drucker and choreographed by Brooke Engen.

Songs in this spoof of the hodge-podge montage rom-com include:

"Messages of Love, Actually"

"He's the Prime Minister (of Rom-Coms)"

"Dark Deeds in Dark Corners"

"British Girls" - Colin, God of Sex

"Keira Knightly Actually"

"A Joni Mitchell CD? (For Your Continued Emotional Education)"

"The Lament of Laura Linney"

"The Language of Love" - Colin Firth & Maid

"American Girls" - Colin, God of Sex

"The 11 O'Clock Grand Gesture Number"

"Love is Actually"

Additional information, including casting and creatives, will be announced at a later date. For more information, visit www.LoveActuallyParody.com.