LOS CIEGOS (The Blind) by Maurice Maeterlinck to be Presented At Teatro Círculo

After having successfully presented 14 performances in Puerto Rico, Teatro Círculo, one of New York City's leading Spanish-language theatre companies, will present the University of Puerto Rico's Travelling Theatre production LOS CIEGOS (The Blind) by Maurice Maeterlinck, directed by Prof. Israel Franco-Müller from February 21-23, 2025.

Celebrating the 10th year of CALLBACKseries, which promotes Latinx artists whose work had been previously produced at the developmental level and deserves to be "called back" for a new Main Stage presentation, 'Los ciegos' (The Blind), an emblematic play of European Symbolist theatre, immerses the spectator in a sensorial experience, where they feel part of what is happening on stage makes it to Teatro Círculo, performed in Spanish with overtitles in English.

'Los ciegos' it's an innovative proposal that incorporates elements of the traditional Japanese dance But?h, giving it a unique and deeply introspective aesthetic. It provokes deep reflection, sharpening the senses and allowing the audience to connect with the frustrations and desires of blind people.

The play addresses the perspective of blind people in the 1880s and exposes the dismissal they suffer from those who can see. It invites us to question whether attitudes and support towards the blind community have changed from that time to the present.

Featuring Julio Ferrao Coreano, Daylene Olivo Martínez, Paola Tirado Cardona, Valerie Green Almonte, Yiandra Torres Rivera, Adriana Cabanelas, Camila Rodríguez, Eduardo Sánchez Navarro, Lucca Rodríguez, Alysha Mercado, Lara Ortiz Irizarry, Fabiola Isabel González Ramos, and Melvin Acosta Andújar

Direction, Set and Lighting Design by Israel Franco-Müller, Costume Design by Miguel Vando, But?h Dance Movement Direction by Yan Christian Collazo, Sound Design by Leonardo L. López Pantiga, and Set and Lighting Co-Design by Fernando A. Jiménez Hernández, Photo by Rafael González Pérez

ADA Accessible

