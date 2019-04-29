LONE STAR Returns for Off-Broadway Run This Summer

Back by popular demand, the acclaimed revival of James McLure's comedy LONE STAR begins performances Thursday, June 6th at the 13th Street Repertory Theatre (50 W 13th St- between Fifth and Sixth Avenues) for eight performances only: June 6th, June 7th, June 8th, June 13th, June 14th and June 15th at 7:30 pm with matinees on June 9th and June 16th at 3:00 pm.

The play, which received audience and critical acclaim from its 2017 production highlights rising star Matt de Rogatis as the lead and features the all female band The Chalks with Broadway actor Leenya Rideout. The second week of the run will feature Ms. Rideout as a solo performer in the bar. LONE STAR transforms the theater into a rowdy Texas bar in the early 70's with many surprises. This production, directed by Joe John Battista marks the second NYC revival since Powers Boothe originated the role of Roy on Broadway in 1979. Tickets are $20. For tickets and further information visit the show's website at www.lonestarplay.com

Reprising their roles and joining Matt de Rogatis as Roy are Chris Loupos as Ray and Michael Villastrigo as Cletis. The club muscle is played by Tony Del Bono and John Constantine is featured in the cast. The Chalks are Mary Brienza, Kathryn Markey, Leenya Rideout.

With a new concept from past productions, LONE STAR features a performance by the all female band The Chalks inside a Texas roadhouse saloon in 1972. In the cluttered back of the bar, the play takes a turn and deals with a man who returns home after a tour of duty in Vietnam and bonds with his brother by reminiscing the past the present and the future.

LONE STAR is presented by Ruth Stage and the 13th Street Repertory Theater.

Production design is by Kerielle Sollecito with Lighting by Allison Hoffman. The costume consultant is Wendy Tonken and the production coordinator is Roslyn McKay.

Matt de Rogatis most recently appeared as Richard III in Austin Pendleton's Shakespearean mashup of King Henry VI Part III and Richard III entitled Wars of the Roses: Henry VI & Richard III. Some previous Off Broadway and New York City credits include Roy in Lone Star, the title role in Hamlet, The Elephant Man in The Exhibition, Charlie Gordon in Flowers for Algernon, Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire, Ken in Red, revived and uniquely staged at the Jim Kempner Fine Art Gallery, and Frederick Clegg in the United States Premiere of The Collector at 59E59 Theaters.

Leenya Rideout BROADWAY: War Horse; Cyrano de Bergerac; Company; Cabaret. OFF BROADWAY: Wild Abandon, Irish Rep; Before We're Gone, 13th Street Rep; Fire and Air & As You Like it, Classic Stage; Taming of the Shrew, Public Theater; Cowgirls, Minetta Lane. REGIONAL: August Rush, Paramount Theatre; That Face, Baltimore Center Stage; Camelot & Secret Garden, Capital Rep; Man of La Mancha, Milwaukee Rep; On Golden Pond, Casa Manana; Fairfield, Cleveland Playhouse; Woody Sez, Westport Country Playhouse & Theaterworks; Last of the Red Hot Lovers, Hangar Theater; Holidays with the Chalks, Alliance Theatre; Merrily We Roll Along, Cincinnati Playhouse. FILM: Love, Repeat; Mona Lisa Smile; Loser. TELEVISION: "Company" (PBS); "My Favorite Broadway" (PBS); Nashville Star" (USA).

Joe John Battista, (Director) most recently directed Amy Stiller in Woman Behind Bars. He is the artistic director of the historic 13th Street Repertory Theater and a member of Actor's Equity and the Dramatist Guild. Joe graduated The American Academy of Dramatic Arts and studied with William Hickey, Stephen Strimpell, Uta Hagen, Eve Collier, Hugh Whitfield, Jack Melanos, Paul J. Curtis and Gates McFadden. At the age of 21 he was hired as a director at the Bucks County Playhouse but soon realized that New York theater was his first love and began directing experimental theater Off-Broadway. Joe is also a professional photographer and has worked for the Ford, Elite, Zoli, Wilhelmina and Legends agencies. He has been involved in over 100 plays and musicals and was lead guitarist for the bands Razor Engine and Electric Landlady. He appeared and played blues in the first revival of Lone Star starring Matt de Rogatis. Lone Star marks the 12th production Joe has directed at the 13th Street Repertory Theater.

www.lonestarplay.com

Photo Credit: Chris Loupos





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You