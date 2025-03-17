LITTLE WOMEN to be Presented by Are We In Love Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Are We In Love Productions will present its latest Off-Broadway theatrical venture: a dynamic adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's beloved novel Little Women. This new production reimagines the classic story for modern audiences while preserving the heart and spirit of the March sisters' journey. The production is set to take the stage on April 5th and 6th, 2025, at Actors Temple Theatre.

ABOUT THE PLAY

In this dynamic new stage adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's timeless novel, the March sisters-Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy-are caught between the pull of their dreams, a fading childhood, and the expectations of growing up. As they navigate love, loss, and ambition during the American Civil War, each sister is forced to confront what it means to be a woman, to follow her passions, and to embrace her own path in life. This reimagined take celebrates the strength of sisterhood and the universal struggle for self-identity.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

"These little women have big dreams. They're united by the same core values-they love deeply and are fiercely stubborn in their pursuit of what they believe in. But it's in how they each live those truths that make them unique. No One Dream is greater than another-each is vital, each is worthy, and each shapes who they become," says Klara Eales, writer and Jo March-in-residence.

The production features an exceptional cast, led by Klara Eales as Jo March, Hannah Doherty as Amy March, Shira Behore as Meg March, and Sofia Insley as Beth March. Together, they bring to life the timeless sisterhood at the heart of the play.

The production will feature original music, including live violin accompaniment, to underscore key moments of the play. Led by director Delia Mullen and collaborating with a talented creative team, the production promises a visually and emotionally compelling experience that brings audiences closer to the heart of Little Women.

ARE WE IN LOVE PRODUCTIONS

Are We In Love Productions, founded to explore and celebrate stories about love in its many forms, continues its mission of creating deeply human and resonant theatrical experiences. Following the company's Off-Broadway debut of Brilliant Traces, this new endeavour reflects its commitment to fostering young creatives and crafting productions that inspire connection and empathy.

Comments