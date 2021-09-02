LISTEN: Lorin Latarro Talks Career, Motherhood & More on STOPTIME:LIVE IN THE MOMENT

Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

STOPTIME:Live in the Moment host life coach Lisa Hopkins caught up with Lorin Latarro after a rehearsal for Waitress, which is getting ready to reopen after being dark for almost 18 months. It's one of the first shows to be back since Broadway shut down in March 2020 and starts in previews on September 2. Lorin is no stranger to the Broadway stage as a dancer, she has appeared on Broadway in 14 shows and in addition to Waitress, is choreographer for Mrs. Doubtfire which returns to Broadway in October, Almost Famous the Public's The Visitor and the Broadway bound musicals The Outsiders and Like Water for Chocolate.

Lisa and Lorin chat about lessons learned during a pandemic, the joy of motherhood, creating work-life balance and the true definition of being an artist.

"I walked into this business wanting it badly, and at the same time wanting a full life. "

"Turning the faucet off was very difficult for me, but then it was comfortable."

"I am an artist because I'm an artist. I am not an artist. Because I'm working in the industry. What I learned is that I bring my artistry to my daily life."

Listen to the episode below!