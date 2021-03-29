LISTEN: Ensemble Studio Theatre Launches YOUNGBLOOD MONDAY LUNCH Short Play Podcast

Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

Ensemble Studio Theatre has announced the launch of "Youngblood Monday Lunch," a new podcast featuring new short plays written by members of EST/Youngblood (Graeme Gillis and RJ Tolan, Co-Artistic Directors), EST's Obie Award-winning playwrights' group. The first three episodes of "Youngblood Monday Lunch" have been released today and are available to listen to down below!

Following the launch, new episodes will be released on Mondays. "Youngblood Monday Lunch" features sound engineering by Caroline Eng.

The first three episodes, available now, include:

the world is full of

Written and directed by Mona Pirnot

Do you still love the world?

she comes from the dirt

By Karina Billini

Directed by Andrés López-Alicea

Hay plantas que curan y hay plantas que matan. There are plants that cure you and then there are plants that kill you. And lucky for the ailing Dominicans who frequent her botanica, Trinidad knows the difference. She hasn't had a single complaint about her herbal remedies and Papa Jesus-verified consultations. Until Paola and Mount Sinai come knocking at her door.

Eden Whiskey

By AJ Clauss

Directed by Lilli Hokama

For eight generations the Eden women have been making whiskey here in Kentucky. Come join us for a quick tour on what it takes to make a strong Eden woman. Whiskey, we meant whiskey.

Additional episodes, released on Mondays, will include:

Endogamy

By Jake Brasch

Directed by Dara Malina

Ezzie and Sarah, a newly married Jewish couple, discover they're carriers of a rare genetic disease. Years later, their son Mordechai and his goyishe boyfriend Dustin wrestle with faith, responsibility and ancestral baggage.

signaling

By Dylan Guerra

Directed by Laura Dupper

the arecibo telescope sends signals out all day. sometimes, they also receive them. :)

By Michael Feldman

Directed by Colette Robert

Doris and Dave, the duo behind one hit children's TV series, are seeking a comeback with a show about the ADORABLE sea otter. The first step in their process is a conference call set up by the network with an otter expert.

These six episodes are in partnership with the EST/Sloan Project and supported by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. The EST/Sloan Project is a collaboration between EST and the Sloan Foundation to develop new plays about science and technology.

Listen to the podcast through estnyc.org/mondaylunch, as well as through Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Stitcher.