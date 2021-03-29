LISTEN: Ensemble Studio Theatre Launches YOUNGBLOOD MONDAY LUNCH Short Play Podcast
Additional episodes to be released include Endogamy, signaling, and Otter Delight (Working Title).
Ensemble Studio Theatre has announced the launch of "Youngblood Monday Lunch," a new podcast featuring new short plays written by members of EST/Youngblood (Graeme Gillis and RJ Tolan, Co-Artistic Directors), EST's Obie Award-winning playwrights' group. The first three episodes of "Youngblood Monday Lunch" have been released today and are available to listen to down below!
Following the launch, new episodes will be released on Mondays. "Youngblood Monday Lunch" features sound engineering by Caroline Eng.
The first three episodes, available now, include:
the world is full of
Written and directed by Mona Pirnot
Do you still love the world?
she comes from the dirt
By Karina Billini
Directed by Andrés López-Alicea
Hay plantas que curan y hay plantas que matan. There are plants that cure you and then there are plants that kill you. And lucky for the ailing Dominicans who frequent her botanica, Trinidad knows the difference. She hasn't had a single complaint about her herbal remedies and Papa Jesus-verified consultations. Until Paola and Mount Sinai come knocking at her door.
Eden Whiskey
By AJ Clauss
Directed by Lilli Hokama
For eight generations the Eden women have been making whiskey here in Kentucky. Come join us for a quick tour on what it takes to make a strong Eden woman. Whiskey, we meant whiskey.
Additional episodes, released on Mondays, will include:
Endogamy
By Jake Brasch
Directed by Dara Malina
Ezzie and Sarah, a newly married Jewish couple, discover they're carriers of a rare genetic disease. Years later, their son Mordechai and his goyishe boyfriend Dustin wrestle with faith, responsibility and ancestral baggage.
signaling
By Dylan Guerra
Directed by Laura Dupper
the arecibo telescope sends signals out all day. sometimes, they also receive them. :)
Otter Delight (Working Title)
Directed by Colette Robert
Doris and Dave, the duo behind one hit children's TV series, are seeking a comeback with a show about the ADORABLE sea otter. The first step in their process is a conference call set up by the network with an otter expert.
These six episodes are in partnership with the EST/Sloan Project and supported by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. The EST/Sloan Project is a collaboration between EST and the Sloan Foundation to develop new plays about science and technology.
Listen to the podcast through estnyc.org/mondaylunch, as well as through Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Stitcher.