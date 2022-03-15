LISTEN: Alan Cumming, Lena Hall & More Join THE ARTS IN CONVERSATION Podcast

Today, the National Arts Club has premiered the second episode of The Arts in Conversation, a new podcast series. In this episode, aptly titled "An Act of Theatre," the Club explores and celebrates the artform of theatre.

Listen below!

"When you walk into a theater, you are joining something that human beings have enjoyed and participated in for thousands of years, from Greek theatre through the French farce through to Shakespeare to the modern day," said Ben Hartley, Executive Director of the NAC and host of the podcast. "Being in the audience and being a part of that experience is always wonderful and special. We are thrilled to share the stories of those who make it possible."

The latest episode features segments from a recent author talk given by Tony Award-winning actor Alan Cumming, who discusses his life performing and his new memoir Baggage. Also included are conversations with Motl Didner, Associate Creative Director of the National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene, about the importance of dramatizing the Jewish experience; playwright Matthew Freeman, recipient of the NAC's 2021 Kesselring Prize, who discusses how his plays grow from an idea to a full scale production being performed live on stage; and Tony Award-winning actress Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) on her Broadway career.

The Arts in Conversation is an extension of the mission of the NAC: to stimulate, foster, and promote public interest in the arts. The series invites listeners into the club, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, by introducing them to world-renowned artists, inviting them to experience live events, and sharing innovations happening in the arts-across a variety of mediums-today. Each episode of The Arts in Conversation highlights one of the many artforms celebrated by the club.

Episodes debut on the 15th of each month and can be heard wherever listeners get their podcasts or online at nationalartsclub.org/podcast.

This is the latest initiative taken by the NAC to expand its audience beyond New York. Since the start of the pandemic, the club has presented nearly 200 virtual programs reaching an audience across the globe.

The Arts in Conversation is produced by CharashSound, a podcast production company that creates branded podcast series for businesses and personal brands.