Aug. 17, 2019  

LEGACY The Musical Comes to HERE Arts Center

Playwright November Christine's new historical hip-hopera LEGACY THE MUSICAL ("Best of Fest," 2018 New York Musical Festival) will have 3 staged reading performances at the HERE Arts Center. Cast includes Broadway's Nicholas Ryan (Beautiful), Jonathan Ritter (Finding Neverland), and Haviland Stillwell (Les Miserables, Fiddler on the Roof). They will be joined by Paul Blankenship, Brant Rotnem, David Gabriel Lerner, Paul Aguirre, Maria Grace Reginaldi, Declan Meagher, Asha Jene, and Luisa Turner. Director Adrienne D.Williams helms with Musical Director Jacklyn Riha.

Thursday August 22, 8:30 pm
Friday August 23, 4:00 pm
Friday August 23, 8:30 pm

Seating is FREE-reservation only. Email reservations@goodpeoplemgmt.com to reserve.



