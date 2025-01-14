Kyra Sedgewick, Thomas Middleditch And Neal Bledsoe Join January's AND SCENE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



And Scene, the hilarious half-scripted comedy show, is returning to Caveat Theater on January 20th. At this show actors perform scenes along side New York's top improvisers. The actors only say the lines as they come in the script and the improvisers make up their half on the fly. It's a night of chaotic fun and classic plays.

This month's cast includes: Kyra Sedgewick (The Closer), Thomas Middledtich (Silicon Valley), Neal Bledsoe (Man In the High Castle), Anthony Atamanuik (What We Do In The Shadows), Evan Hall (Orange Is The New Black), Mick Szal (Joker), Alex Dickson (Last Week Tonight), Brian Morabito (Dropout TV), Stephanie Gomerez (Inventing Anna), and Brandon Zelman (Sandwich Girl).

The show is Monday, January 20th, doors at 630PM, show at 7PM at Caveat Theater. Tickets are 20$ for the live show and 10$ to stream. Proceeds from the livestream will be donated to help people displaced by the LA fires.

Tickets can be bought here: https://caveat.nyc/events/and-scene-1-20-2025. Buy tickets soon as this show will sell out.

