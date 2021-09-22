Kyle Taylor Parker, J. Harrison Ghee and More to Take Part in AMPLIFY 2021 Gala Honoring Hal Luftig & Carolyn Dixon

Houses on the Moon Theater Company/HOTM will hold their 20th anniversary gala, AMPLIFY 2021 on Monday evening, November 8, 2021 at The Loreto Theatre at The Sheen Center (18 Bleecker Street, NYC). The evening will be hosted by Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots) and will feature performances by Jennifer Babiak (Fiddler on the Roof), Jake Boyd (Wicked, Rock of Ages), Ian Eaton (Master Harold and the Boys), J. Harrison Ghee (Kinky Boots), Zachary Sayle (Newsies, Becoming Nancy) and Steven Skybell (Fiddler on the Roof).

The evening will honor a champion of unheard voices: 5-time Tony Award-winning Broadway producer Hal Luftig. The evening will also include the presentation of the Mauricio Leyton Award, granted annually to an individual or organization that champions the unheard voice through community service, to Carolyn Dixon from Where Do We Go From Here, Inc., aimed at providing metal health functions to families affected by gun violence.

Hal Luftig, winner of five Tony Awards and two Olivier Awards, has worked on and off Broadway for the past 35 years. Broadway includes: Plaza Suite; American Utopia; Kinky Boots; Children of a Lesser God; Legally Blonde; Thoroughly Modern Millie; Annie Get Your Gun; The Diary of Anne Frank; and Angels in America. Off Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof, in Yiddish; Scotland, PA (Roundabout). He is currently developing new musicals My Very Own British Invasion and Becoming Nancy, both directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell.

Carolyn Dixon, started her own 501(c) Nonprofit in 2018, Where Do We Go From Here, Inc. after one of her three sons, Darrell Lynch, was shot in front of her over a parking incident and took his last breath in her arms in South Jamaica, Queens. Where Do We Go From Here, Inc. is aimed at improving the mental health functions to families affected by gun violence to help them transition from being stuck in their grieving process. It also fights for funding, resources and laws for families in the Black and Brown Communities in this battle against gun violence.

The Leyton Award is granted annually to an individual or organization that champions the unheard voice through community service. Mauricio Leyton was a Chilean born, talented actor and a beloved, committed member of Houses on the Moon. He was a natural leader and activist, dedicated to helping both individuals and communities grow and come together. He tragically passed away December 1, 2013 of an aortic aneurysm. Following his unexpected death, Houses on the Moon Theater Company created this award and grant to honor his memory.

Past Recipients include G.H.A.R. (Gay Housing Assistance Resource); Prison Families Anonymous; New Sanctuary Coalition; Save Our Streets: Bronx; Elaine Lane, Founder of David's Shoes; Susan Goodwillie, Founder of The Creative Solution Symposium at SPACE on Ryder Farm; Libertas Center for Human Rights at Elmhurst Hospital; Judy Sennesh, Board member of PFLAG NYC and Founder of TransFamilies Project; and Lenni Benson, Founder and Executive Director of The Safe Passage Project.

Single tickets, ranging from $150-$275, are available now for purchase by visiting

www.amplify.housesonthemoon.org or by calling (866) 811-4111. Sponsorships, from ($1,000 - $10,000) are available now by contacting Kevin Connor at amplify@housesonthemoon.org.