Kyle Poole, Paul Wilson, Michael King and More Announced for This Weekend's NY PopsUp Performances

NY PopsUp will present an array of performances this weekend from Brooklyn to Staten Island. Performances include the second in a series of Jazz Clubs curated by Cécile McLorin Salvant and a Staten Island Artist Spotlight that includes three eclectic groups each led by a leader in the Staten Island arts community.

On Friday, April 30, Jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant curates the second in a series of Jazz Clubs in a park. The performance will be led by Jazz musician, emcee, singer, producer and drummer, Kyle Poole, and will feature artists Paul Wilson, Michael King, and Morgan Guerin.

On Saturday, May 1, NY PopsUp goes to Staten Island for the first time to highlight three local groups from the area. Multi-instrumentalist Jesse Blum leads an intergenerational quintet in New Orleans-style Jazz; percussionist and curator Darrell Smith's prolific Del Segno Trio perform 40s and 50s-style Jazz; and interdisciplinary artist and poet Jahtiek Long curates a poetry and hip-hop that includes Thomas Fucaloro and Calvin (CEE) Bagby.

The performances will be live streamed on the festival's Instagram feed: @NYPopsUp.

NY PopsUp is an unprecedented and expansive festival featuring hundreds of pop-up performances (many of which are free of charge and all open to the public) that intersect with the daily lives of New Yorkers, as announced by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo. ​The series of events is intended to revitalize the spirit and well-being of New York citizens with the energy of live performance while jumpstarting New York's live entertainment sector in coordination with the New York State Council on the Arts and Empire State Development. The programming for NY PopsUp is curated by stage director Zack Winokur, in partnership with a hand-selected council of artistic advisors who represent the diversity of New York's dynamic performing arts scene and artistic communities.

NY PopsUp launched on Saturday, February 20 and will run through Labor Day​, coinciding with the 20th Anniversary of the Tribeca Film Festival and The Festival at Little Island at Pier 55. NY PopsUp is being coordinated in lock step with state public health officials and will strictly adhere to New York State Department of Health COVID-19 protocols and guidelines. NY PopsUp's model for delivering safe performance experiences help​s provide a reopening roadmap for New York's cultural institutions, including Lincoln Center, in the planning of their new outdoor performing arts complex, "Restart Stages." "Restart Stages," boasting a total of 10 outdoor performance and rehearsal spaces, is set to open April 7.

Please note that, given the impromptu nature and surprise element of the pop-up format, not all performances will be announced in advance. Please follow @NYPopsUp on Twitter and Instagram for the latest.