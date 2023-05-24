Kwame Kwei-Armah Named Artistic Advisor of Manhattan Theatre Club

Kwame Kwei-Armah will become Artistic Advisor at Manhattan Theatre Club beginning in the 2023-24 season. Kwei-Armah, who will remain in his role as Artistic Director of the Young Vic in London, will work with Meadow and the MTC artistic staff, advising on programming and future planning.

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, who has been Meadow's Artistic Advisor since 2020, will remain a vital part of her artistic consulting team, which also includes director Daniel Sullivan.

Meadow said, “I'm so excited to continue working with Kwame, having had a joyful experience with him at MTC this past season. Kwame has been a great leader at Baltimore Center Stage and London's Young Vic in addition to his successful writing and directing career. Working with Kwame on the MTC/Young Vic production of The Collaboration, I admired his expansive creativity, charisma, and enormous talent.”

Kwei-Armah said, “My joy at the prospect of dancing with Lynne and the artistic team at MTC can barely be contained. This is a theatre that has much to teach me. And I'm here for it.”

Kwame Kwei-Armah is British actor, playwright, director and broadcaster. In 2018, he was made Artistic Director of the Young Vic, where he has directed Twelfth Night and Tree. From 2011 to 2018, Kwei-Armah was the Artistic Director of Baltimore Center Stage where he directed Jazz, Marley, One Night in Miami, Amadeus, Dance of the Holy Ghosts, The Mountaintop, An Enemy of the People, The Whipping Man and Things of Dry Hours.

His other work as a director includes Tree (Manchester International Festival); Twelfth Night, Comedy of Errors, Much Ado About Nothing, Detroit'67 (Public Theater, New York); The Liquid Plain (Signature Theatre, New York and Oregon Shakespeare Festival); Porgy and Bess (Baltimore Symphony Orchestra); the Olivier-nominated One Night in Miami (Donmar Warehouse) and One Love (Birmingham Repertory Theatre).

As a playwright, Kwei-Armah's credits include Tree (Manchester International Festival, Young Vic); One Love (Birmingham Repertory Theatre); Beneatha's Place (Baltimore Center Stage); Elmina's Kitchen, Fix Up, Statement of Regret (National Theatre); Let There Be Love and Seize the Day (Tricycle Theatre).

Kwei-Armah was Artistic Director for the Festival of Black Arts and Culture in Senegal in 2010, where he conceived and directed the opening ceremony at Senghor National Stadium. He was an Associate Director of The Donmar Warehouse and has served on the boards of The National Theatre, Tricycle Theatre, and Theatre Communications Group. He was the Chancellor of the University of the Arts London from 2010 to 2015, and in 2012 was awarded an OBE for Services to Drama.

The 2022-23 season marks Lynne Meadow's 50th Anniversary as Artistic Director of Manhattan Theatre Club. Meadow was joined by Executive Producer Barry Grove in her third season, and together they have helmed MTC for 48 years. MTC's mission, which Meadow created in 1972 and has implemented since, is to develop and present new work in a dynamic, supportive environment; to identify and collaborate with the most exciting new as well as accomplished artists; and to produce a diverse repertoire of innovative, entertaining, and thought-provoking plays and musicals by American and international playwrights. Since 1989, MTC Education, which uses the power of live theatre and playwriting to awaken minds, ignite imaginations, open hearts, and change lives, has also been an important part of our work.

Over five decades, MTC has grown from a small off-off-Broadway showcase into one of the country's most prestigious and award-winning theatre companies, creating approximately 600 world, American, New York and Broadway premieres. Our productions have earned 7 Pulitzer Prizes, 28 Tony Awards, 50 Drama Desk Awards and 49 Obie Awards amongst many other honors. Our Broadway home is the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and our two Off-Broadway theatres are at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). MTC is an anti-racist organization that respects and honors all voices, and upholds the values of community and equity. For more information on MTC, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com.