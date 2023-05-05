Keen Company Presents the 2023 KEEN TEENS FESTIVAL OF NEW WORK This Month

Keen Company has announced details for the Click Here. The festival features three world premiere commissioned one-acts that star New York City highschoolers. The program includes new plays by C. Julian Jiménez and the duo Daniel Carlton & Nambi E. Kelley along with a new musical by Rona Siddiqui. Performances take place May 19-21, 2023 at Theatre Row in Theatre One, located at 410 W 42nd St in Manhattan. Tickets, which are $20, are currently on sale at www.keencompany.org.



Click Here is the cornerstone of Keen Company's outreach and educational efforts. To the company's knowledge, Keen Company is the only professional theater actively creating new work for high school students. Each year, Keen commissions accomplished playwrights and composers to create original plays and musicals that are as complex and multilayered as the lives of young people today. The plays are given their world premieres Off-Broadway in the Keen Teens Festival of New Work, published in The Keen Collection by Concord Theatricals, and licensed for productions throughout the United States and world. Since its launch in 2007, Keen Teens has served over 450 New York City teens and commissioned over 45 new plays and musicals which are currently being performed around the world.



Keen Teens deals with modern teenage realities, including some strong language and social and cultural discussions. The 2023 plays include topics such as feelings of otherness and school shootings which may not be appropriate for all young audience members.

The creative team for the 2023 Keen Teens Festival of New Work includes Festival Artistic Director Celestine Rae Keen, Keen Teens Associate Ashley Scott, Set Designer Indigo Shea, Costume Designer Brittani Beresford, Lighting Designer Alex DeNevers, Sound Designer Jordana Abrenica, Production Stage Manager Sloane Fischer, and Production Manager Savannah Sanchez.



Four performances will take place on May 19 at 8pm, May 20 at 2pm & 8pm, and May 21 at 2pm.





Please visit Click Here for more information.

