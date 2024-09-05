Kathryn Erbe Will Lead Off-Broadway's ASHES & INK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Paper Birch Productions, in association with the Anna L. Weissberger Foundation, has announced the Off-Broadway engagement of Martha Pichey’s ASHES & INK, directed by Alice Jankell. A moving tale about a mother’s unconditional love of her child, ASHES & INK will play for three weeks only at Off-Broadway’s AMT Theater (354 West 45th Street, New York, NY, 10036). Performances begin Wednesday, October 16, and continue through Sunday, November 3. Opening Night is Friday, October 18 (7:00 p.m.). Tickets are $39.99-$49.99 and available at https://ashesink.ludus.com/index.php.

Widowed Molly has been slowly getting her life back on track. The pain of losing her husband two years ago hasn’t stopped her from finding new love, and she never stopped encouraging her talented son to realize his big dreams. Quinn – a recovering addict – is a promising actor who will soon audition for a place at one of the world’s best drama schools. Her boyfriend Leo is devoted to her, his young son Felix adores Quinn, and their quiet country life is a breath of fresh air.

But over one heart-wrenching week, Molly realizes she is not out of the woods — with Quinn’s addiction deepening and her sister’s new diagnosis. In her guilt and frustration, Molly turns her back on the help and comfort she desperately needs from patient and grounded Leo. There is one thing she turns to again and again to keep the grief and sadness at bay: her abiding love of birdsong. Headphones always within reach, Molly escapes into the soothing sounds of a sweeter past. But when she’s down on her knees with nowhere left to turn, will Molly finally realize that she too deserves happiness?

"ASHES & INK exposes a mother's fears and challenges in trying to save her addicted son," says playwright Martha Pichey. "It’s about all families torn apart when addiction and overdose threaten to swallow them whole. I wanted to confront the painful questions about how far a parent will and should — or should not — go to protect their child. This play is a space to talk about our fears, our grief, and our hopes—so we don't have to feel so alone."

The production stars Kathryn Erbe as Molly. Erbe rose to prominence as Detective Alexandra Eames in Law and Order: Criminal Intent, leading the show through its first ten seasons and featuring in 142 episodes. Javier Molina was most recently seen in Reminiscence with Hugh Jackman (HBO) and is Co-Artistic Director of The Actors Studio in NYC. The production additionally stars Julian Shatkin (Like Sunday Like Rain; graduate of Royal Conservatoire in Glasgow, Scotland) as Quinn and Tamara Flannagan (The Syringa Tree) as Molly’s sister, Bree. The role of Leo’s young son, Felix, will be played by Rhylee Watson.

ASHES & INK is directed by Alice Jankell, the real-life mother to actor Julian Shatkin. The production features scenic design by Tim McMath, costume design by Kaitlin Feinberg, sound design by Alexis Attalla, and lighting design by Paul Hudson. General Management by Sharon Fallon Productions. Publicity and Marketing Consulting by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

