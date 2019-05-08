Kate Shindle Among Lineup for Post-Show Talkbacks with CSC

Classic Stage Company announces two events in conjunction with Tony Award-winner John Doyle's production of Marc Blitzstein's 1937 play in music The Cradle Will Rock. On May 14, legendary former New York Times labor reporter Steven Greenhouse, author of the forthcoming Beaten Down, Worked Up: The Past, Present, and Future of American Labor (Alfred A. Knopf, August 2019),and Kate Shindle, president of Actors' Equity Association, will discuss the history and current state of labor and union movements in relation to Cradle's timely and timeless themes.

On May 19, CSC'songoing new Classic Conversations seriesconcludes for the season witha singular celebration of its current production. While the first two Conversations featured Raúl Esparza (The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui) and Victoria Clark (director, The Dance of Death) respectively, the afternoon event-complete with champagne toast-will include the entirety of the Cradle cast in song and conversation with Doyle. Ken Barnett, Eddie Cooper, Benjamin Eakeley, David Garrison, Ian Lowe, Kara Mikula, Lara Pulver, Sally Ann Triplett, Rema Webb, and Tony Yazbeck will perform personal favorites from the musical theater canon, and share stories and memories from their wide-ranging and collectively acclaimed performance histories on the occasion of Cradle's closing performance.

Admission to the post-show Classic Perspectives conversation with Greenhouse and Shindle is included with a ticket to the performance on Tuesday, May 14, at 7pm; post-show admission to talk is FREE. Tickets for the Classic Conversation on Sunday, May 19 are $80 exclusively for the event and $125 for event plus a ticket to the 2pm final benefit performance of The Cradle Will Rock. Both events take place at Classic Stage Company (136 E 13th Street, New York) and can be purchased at classicstage.org or 212-352-3101 (or toll free at 866-811-4111).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You