Kate Rockwell & Taylor Crousore to Star in inunDATEd as Part of The York Theatre Company's 'New2NY' Series

The York Theatre Company has revealed the cast and creative team for the final production of its Fall 2024 “New2NY” series - InunDATEd, a new musical with book by Alice Scovell and music and lyrics by Christine Lavin, directed by Christine Pedi with music direction by Beth Falcone. Performances are set to begin Friday evening, October 4, 2024, and continue for 11 performances only through October 13, 2024. Opening will be Sunday Matinee, October 6, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. All performances will take place at The Theater at St. Jean’s.

They say, “it only takes one,” but it’s tough to find him in New York City, even in the age of dating apps. Just ask Lucy, a singer-songwriter whose self-imposed mission is to meet every guy with a shred of potential. It seems she'll have to slog through 999,999 guys to get to her one-in-a-million. At least she has material for her songs.

The cast of InunDATEd is Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls, Bring It On) and Taylor Crousore (A Musical About Star Wars, Forbidden Broadway). Christine Catti is Production Stage Manager and Caroline Inches is Assistant Stage Manager.

The creative team comprises Lighting Designer Michael Gottlieb, Sound and Projections Designer Peter Brucker, Assistant Sound Designer Dylan Franz, and Audio Mixer Zo McGlynn. Noah Glaister is production manager; Dominick Balleta/High Hard Heat is general manager for the York Theatre Company.

InunDATEd will play the following 11-performance schedule—First Week: Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 p.m.; Second Week: Wednesday-Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

“Closing our very successful 2024 New2NY series is a musical we presented in our Developmental Reading Series earlier this year, InunDATEd.” said James Morgan, Producing Artistic Director. “It was immediately clear to all of us that we had a very special show on our hands, with a fabulous group of writers and creatives…and the cherry on top is this sensational cast. This is not to be missed!”

The Fall season concludes with the World Premiere of Welcome to the Big Dipper, a new musical based on a true event (inspired by the play All Dressed Up and Nowhere to Go by Catherine Filloux), with music and lyrics by Jimmy Roberts (I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change), book by Catherine Filloux and John Daggett and additional lyrics by Mr. Daggett. The Big Dipper, an historic inn nestled in Bigelow, New York, near Niagara Falls, has been in Joan Wilkes’s family for decades and is on the brink of closure when a monster blizzard forces two wildly disparate groups of travelers to shelter in place. For three days and nights, within the walls of this sprawling house, secrets are revealed, young love ignites, and lives are changed forever in this brand-new musical. Cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.

Performances are set to begin Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. for a 6-week engagement through Sunday afternoon, December 29, 2024. Opening Night is Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Welcome to the Big Dipper will play the following performance schedule: Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with 2:30pm performances Saturday & Sunday. PLEASE NOTE: There are no performances on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28 and Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25.

Tickets are priced at $50 - $80 (plus $4 convenience fee). York Members receive Priority Seating and a 30% discount.

NOW ON SALE: Single tickets for the Fall 2024 New2NY series are priced at $59 premium and $49standard price (for all performances) and can be purchased here.

SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE: Subscribe and see all four (4) New2NY shows in the front orchestra for $180, in the rear orchestra for $150 OR see three (3) New2NY shows in the front orchestra for $145, or rear orchestra for $120.

BEST SAVINGS! Become a York Member (details below): Buy all four (4) New2NY shows starting at $165.00 - savings of over 30% off our standard ticket price.

The York Theatre Company offers the York! Membership Program, an exclusive membership package for as low as $75.00—with benefits that include up to 35% off tickets to York Theatre productions, in addition to special Member-only receptions. The York also offers a York Plus! Membership Program for only $150 with additional perks, including complimentary tickets to Mainstage productions and invitations to several VIP-only presentations throughout the season.

York Memberships can be purchased online here or by calling the Box Office at (212) 935-5820 or emailing Emily Drossell at boxoffice@yorktheatre.orgduring regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.).

York Theatre Company Gift Cards are available for any production during the 2024-2025 season by visiting the box office or calling (212) 935-5820, or online at www.yorktheatre.org

For additional information, please visit www.yorktheatre.org

