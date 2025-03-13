KEVIN MCDONALD SUPERSTAR to be Presented Off-Broadway at SoHo Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



McDonald of The Kids in the Hall will take the stage in "Kevin McDonald Superstar," a comic rock opera that takes the audience on an explosive ride through the early days of The Kids in the Hall, past relationships, personal follies, and the glory days of the '90s comedy scene that shaped it all.

Written by McDonald, "Kevin McDonald Superstar" is based on the true story of his relationship with his girlfriend, "Cheater," and a stupid, awful thing he did in New York City while traveling with the Kids in the Hall.

The show boasts an eclectic cast of stellar comedic talent, including Janeane Garofalo, Frank Conniff, Dave Hill, John Wlaysewski, Robin Rothman, and of course, McDonald himself.

Kicking off each night of the run will be the cult comedian Dave Hill, fresh off the acclaimed run of his solo show, Caveman in a Spaceship. Dave's absurd opening set is the perfect prelude to an uproarious evening of laughter, rock music, and '90s nostalgia.

The show will run from March 19-23, 2025, at SoHo Playhouse at 15 Vandam St, New York, NY 10013. Don't miss your chance to experience this unforgettable, offbeat rock opera that showcases McDonald's signature humor and love of music, delivered in a way only he can.

