Joshua Henry Joins Classical Theatre of Harlem's Bryant Park Picnic Performance

The award-winning Classical Theatre of Harlem has announced programming for their upcoming appearance in the 2021 Picnic Performance series in Bryant Park. CTH will present excerpts from two new works, A Harlem Dream and Langston in Harlem, on Friday September 10 at 7pm. The event is free and open to the public with limited capacity.

A Harlem Dream is written and directed by Peter Francis James (Hillary and Clinton). It is a stirring rendition of Felix Mendelssohn's meditation on Midsummer and Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, integrated with Duke Ellington Suites and vivid allusions to New York City and the Harlem Renaissance. A Harlem Dream will awaken the senses and bring you to your feet as the spirit of Shakespeare's most mythic play takes hold in the heart of Harlem. Cast members include Michael Early (Egeus), Alisha Espinosa (Hermia), CB Murray (Duke), Andrei Pierre (Lysander), Reynaldo Piniella (Demetrius), and Sharlee Taylor (Helena), with music performed by the Harlem Chamber Players, under the artistic direction of Liz Player.

In Langston In Harlem, the poet Langston Hughes takes us on a journey back through his life, using his own words in poetry and song to depict his struggles as a black artist and as a black man. Through music, dance, visuals, and spoken word, this theatre piece strives to capture the poet's essence. Written by Walter Marks (Broadway Follies) and directed by Carl Cofield (Seize the King), the production stars Tony Award Nominee Joshua Henry (Carousel) in the role of Langston Hughes and features cast members Kahlil Daniel, Kenita Miller, Sarita Nash, Drew Shade, LaDawn Taylor and Ashley Ware.

Entry to Picnic Performances is open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis for all audience members. Advance ticket registration is no longer required. Please arrive no earlier than 5:30pm when doors open. There will be two seating areas:

1. Vaccinated and Tested: Attendees must present either digital or physical proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or an immediately recent negative COVID-19 test, along with government issued photo ID. In this area, attendees can bring a blanket or use a Bryant Park chair. Upon entry, attendees may distance and wear masks at their own discretion.

2. Distanced: In this area, audience may sit in pre-set, distanced chairs. Chairs may be moved only at staff discretion. Attendees may not enter the vaccinated and tested area.

All events will be free and open to the public with limited capacity. Bryant Park will observe all New York City and New York State guidelines immediate to the time of the performance.

This Bryant Park Picnic Performance will be available for live streaming at no cost at www.cthnyc.org and on CTH's Facebook page.