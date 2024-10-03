Jordan Dobson, Morgan Siobhan Green & More to Join Keen Company 25th Anniversary Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



KEEN COMPANY’S 20th Anniversary Gala will take place on Monday, October 7th at the Manhattan Penthouse (80 Fifth Avenue). Cocktails from 6:00 pm to 7:30 and Dinner and Entertainment from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm.



Guests are invited to join a keen celebration with backstage stories, show-stopping performances, a sit-down dinner, open bar, and thrilling auction wins.



The evening will feature a sneak peek of the new Adam Gwon musical All the World’s a Stage which Keen is premiering this Spring as well as performances by Jordan Dobson (Hadestown, Bad Cinderella), Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill, Fish at Keen), Tiffany Mann (Be More Chill, Waitress), Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hanson, KPOP), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future, Ain’t Too Proud) and Rema Webb (Hell’s Kitchen, The Music Man). It’s the best from Broadway to Off at your dinner table!



The evening will honor Marcia Pendelton who has collaborated with Keen Company since 2019 working on shows such as Blues for an Alabama Sky by Pearl Cleage, Crumbs from the Table of Joy by Lynn Nottage, and Fish by Kia Corthron. Marcia is the founder of Walk Tall Girl Productions, a boutique marketing, audience development and group sales agency for the performing arts. WTGP has worked to bring new audiences to productions on Broadway, Off-Broadway and beyond, ensuring the arts are available to the widest possible audience. You might also recognize Marcia’s voice as the host of the popular radio show and podcast “Backstage Stories” heard weekly on WBAI New York.



Keen Theater Company is a Drama Desk and Obie Award-winning Off-Broadway company creating theater that connects in intimate production of plays and musicals that celebrate the complexities of hope and the joys of the human condition. Gala contributions support the company’s 25th Anniversary Season including the world-premiere new musical All the World’s a Stage by Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days, Scotland PA)., the one-night only reunion concert of Stephen Sondheim’s Marry Me a Little and their Keen Teens Education Program providing free mentorship opportunities to students in the five boroughs of New York City.



Get your tickets, celebrate Keen’s 25th Anniversary with a special gift, make a contribution in Marcia Pendelton’s honor, browse the auction and more at

www.keencompany.org/gala25



