Feb. 12, 2021  

Join 4WALL SUNDAY ROUNDTABLE'S Valentine's Day Special

It's the 4Wall Sunday Roundtable Valentine's Day Special! Episode 33 will welcome couples who work in entertainment production. Join us to talk about what they do, how they met, what it's like to work together, and how they maintain their relationships before, during, and after the pandemic. Hosts Drew Quinones and Jeff Croiter welcome Kate Freer (Multimedia Artist) and Ty Defoe (Writer / Interdisciplinary Artist); Marci Skolnick (Stage Manager / Show Caller) and Natalie Robin (Lighting Designer / Professor); and Philip Rosenberg (Lighting Designer) and Isaac Hurwitz (Producer); with special appearance by Stephanie Verba-Quinones and Kate Wetherhead.

Episode 33 will be available to stream on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 7:00 pm EST on 4Wall's Facebook Live and YouTube pages, and will remain available afterwards.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/4Wall.Entertainment/live/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com//4WallEntertainment/live

Sunday Roundtable Guests for February 14, 2021:


4Wall Sunday Roundtable is a discussion series that launched in May 2020 and features a weekly panel of entertainment design and production professionals.


The series is produced by Al Ridella, Drew Quinones, Jeff Croiter and 4Wall Entertainment.


