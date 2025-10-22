Jessica Lee Goldyn And More Announced In The York Theatre's GOTTA DANCE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The York Theatre Company and American Dance Machine will present Gotta Dance, co-directed by Nikki Feirt Atkins and Randy Skinner. The production will run from November 25 through December 28, 2025, with an official opening night on Wednesday, December 3 at 7:00 p.m. at Off-Broadway’s Theatre at St. Jean’s (150 East 76th Street, New York City).

Gotta Dance is a celebration of musical theatre dance on stage and screen, featuring reconstructions from landmark works including West Side Story, A Chorus Line, Pippin, Singin’ in the Rain, and Irving Berlin’s White Christmas. The production honors choreographers who helped shape Broadway and Hollywood—among them Bob Fosse, Jerome Robbins, Gene Kelly, Michael Bennett, Susan Stroman, and Billy Wilson.

The cast features Jessica Lee Goldyn, Brandon Burks, Anthony Cannarella, Barton Cowperthwaite, Deanna Doyle, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Afra Hines, Jess LeProtto, Kendall LeShanti, Drew Minard, Georgina Pazcoguin, Samantha Siegel, Taylor Stanley, and Blake Zelesnikar.

Gotta Dance is co-directed by Nikki Feirt Atkins, Producing Artistic Director of American Dance Machine for the 21st Century, and Randy Skinner (42nd Street, White Christmas, Dames at Sea). The creative team includes lighting design by Ken Billington, costume design by Marlene Hamm, sound design by Peter Brucker, scenic coordination by Noah Glaister, projection design by Brian Staton, and props supervision by Rich Klinger.

Casting is by Jason Styres / The Casting Collaborative. Production stage management is by Nicole Caroselli, with assistant stage management by Meg Meschino and production management by Kyle Schuller. Vocal direction is by Matt Lowy, and music direction by Eugene Gwozdz. Marketing is by Innoruptiv, with publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.