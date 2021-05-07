Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Jennie Harney-Fleming, Phillip Attmore and More Bring Incarcerated Artists' Work To Life In Virtual Collaboration Event

Additional artists taking part include Cellus Hamilton, Afra Hines, Quilan "Cue" Arnold, Brandon Contreras and more.

May. 7, 2021  

Jennie Harney-Fleming, Phillip Attmore and More Bring Incarcerated Artists' Work To Life In Virtual Collaboration Event

Shining Light, a non-profit organization that brings arts and personal development programs to prisons and jails throughout the country, has partnered with Broadway actors, professional musicians and dancers, and independent filmmakers to produce 10 original creative works written by men and women in prison.

"Creations of a Caged Bird Volume 2" features performances from recording artist Cellus Hamilton, Jennie Harney-Fleming (Broadway's Hamilton, The Color Purple), Afra Hines (Broadway's Hadestown, Shuffle Along), Phillip Attmore (Broadway's Hello, Dolly! Shuffle Along, After Midnight), Quilan "Cue" Arnold (Camile A. Brown and Dancers), Brandon Contreras (In the Heights National Tour), Michael Ray Fisher (Elf National Tour), Joshua William Green (Broadway's Finding Neverland), Jay Poff (Rocktopia on Broadway), Reji Woods (Rocktopia on Broadway), Denver Taylor (Lifetime's Salt-n-Pepa), Nikolas Mercado, Frank Murphy, Richard Myrie, Simon Phillips, Rosa Procaccino, De Juan "Spoken Musik" Rosado and Stephanie Yu.

Original scripts and concepts created by: Calvin, Carlos, Cheo, David, John, Kenny, Leonard, Melissa, Michael, and Rachel, all of whom are currently incarcerated in Pennsylvania. These individuals participated in Shining Light arts-based programs prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. With prisons and jails largely still experiencing 23 hr/day lockdowns, no in-person arts enrichment programs are available. Shining Light invited participants of its pre-pandemic programs to submit scripts and music for production, from which these 10 pieces were selected.

Each incarcerated writer was paired with a professional artist in their genre and collaborated with them over Zoom, phone call, or letter to develop their concept and provide production guidance. These videos will be sent back inside Shining Light's partnering facilities where they will be seen by the original creators as well as up to 50,000 incarcerated men and women throughout six states, Chicago's Cook County jail system, and New York City's jails, including Rikers Island.

The directors and musicians who met with the incarcerated artists were: Quilan "Cue" Arnold, Phillip Attmore, Joy Attmore, Michael Ray Fisher, Cellus Hamilton, Madeline Johnson, Nina Law, Jay Poff, Angelica Richie, Stephanie Yu and Peter Kope, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of Attack Theatre, a Pittsburgh-based dance theater company that worked in collaboration with Shining Light to produced the 10-minute short film featured within this anthology, "Hope in Hardship."

The public is invited to watch the online premiere of these videos Friday, May 21 (8pm EST) and Saturday, May 22 (8pm EST), or watch and participate in a facilitated discussion after the screening Sunday, May 23 (4:30pm EST).

Registration and more information at: shining-light.com/ccb-vol2

Check out a preview of the event below!


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Andrea Macasaet
Andrea Macasaet
Ben Cameron
Ben Cameron
Dan DeLuca
Dan DeLuca

Related Articles
KITCHEN FARCE to be Presented by Theatre Rhinoceros Photo

KITCHEN FARCE to be Presented by Theatre Rhinoceros

Theater Resources Unlimited Presents Community Gatherings Via Zoom May 7 & 14 Photo

Theater Resources Unlimited Presents Community Gatherings Via Zoom May 7 & 14

Juneteenth Premiere of Short Dance Films to be Presented by The National Center for Choreo Photo

Juneteenth Premiere of Short Dance Films to be Presented by The National Center for Choreography at The University of Akron

New Play GROUP to be Livestreamed by HARP Theatricals Photo

New Play GROUP to be Livestreamed by HARP Theatricals


More Hot Stories For You

  • JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Premieres at Theater St.Gallen This Month
  • DA VINCI EXPERIENCE is Presented at Via Campo Marzio Through 30 May
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • Impulse Theater Festival Announces 2021 Lineup