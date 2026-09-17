Jenn Colella, Santino Fontana, Liz Callaway and More Set for Maltby & Shire Gala
Marty and Perry Granoff will receive the Bill Sensenbrenner Dream Maker Award at the American Songbook Association's October 5 gala at Merkin Hall.
The American Songbook Association and Cabaret Scenes will present their sixth annual gala on Monday, October 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center in New York City.
The evening, titled Maltby & Shire: Our Story Goes On, will honor songwriting team Richard Maltby, Jr. and David Shire, whose collaborations include Baby, Big, Starting Here, Starting Now, Closer Than Ever and About Time.
Performers will include Loni Ackerman, George Lee Andrews, Liz Callaway, Margery Cohen, Jenn Colella, Judy Collins, Catherine Cox, Gretchen Cryer, Josh Dela Cruz, George Dvorsky, Santino Fontana, Eddie Korbich, Charlotte Maltby, Sally Mayes, Julia Murney, Christiane Noll, Ethan Paulini, Nicole Powell, Sal Viviano, Barbara Walsh and Sally Wilfert. Deniz Cordell will serve as musical director.
The gala will also recognize Marty and Perry Granoff with the Bill Sensenbrenner Dream Maker Award, presented annually to leaders in the arts and business communities who demonstrate a commitment to investing in cultural opportunities for young people.
The Granoffs have supported arts education and cultural institutions throughout their careers. Perry Granoff has served on the boards of Roundabout Theatre Company, the School of American Ballet, American Ballet Theatre and New York City Ballet, as well as working with New York City Center and The New York Public Library's Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Brown University awarded her an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters in 2024.
Marty Granoff has served as a trustee of Brown University and as founding chair of its Creative Arts Advisory Board, as well as a trustee of Tufts University. Their support helped establish the Perry and Marty Granoff Center for the Creative Arts at Brown and the Perry and Marty Granoff Music Center at Tufts.
Tickets for Maltby & Shire: Our Story Goes On range from $75 to $200, with premium seating available for $300. Tickets and additional information are available through the American Songbook Association and Kaufman Music Center.
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