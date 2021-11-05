Jelani Remy, Telly Leung & More Join TINSEL: A GLOBAL HOLIDAY CELEBRATION

The Lucille Lortel Theatre has announced its new holiday performance series, Tinsel: A Global Holiday Celebration. Running from December 6-31, live performances will be held at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, showcasing effervescent live music, performance, and dance with leading artists from around the globe.

Tinsel: A Global Holiday Celebration is New York City's holiday event of the season. The Lucille Lortel Theatre will welcome audiences into a space full of joy and celebration, where the lights are bright and the tunes are spirited. Throughout the month of December, there will be a variety of unique productions featuring artists with roots from Australia, Brazil, Mexico, India, and around the world. These phenomenal artists will share with you their holiday traditions and spotlight the diverse ways people celebrate around the world.

A highlight this season is the 12-show run of Everett Bradley's Holidelic, the beloved holiday funk revue headed by famed rock percussionist Everett Bradley (E Street Band, Bon Jovi). Bradley plays the role of Papadelic, Funk's Father Christmas, an amalgamation of George Clinton and Santa Claus, featuring holiday-themed funk songs written by Bradley and brought to life by an array of top shelf noise makers.a??

Additional shows feature a robust mix of performances that celebrate the best of the holiday season from all cultures. Performers include international drag superstar Latrice Royale, notable theater names Jelani Remy, Telly Leung, Jared Grimes, Reed Luplau, Jaime Lozano and The Familia, Ronny Dutra, Ilene Reid, and Brinda Guha, plus Cumbé Dance and a traditional Mexican pastorela from Something from Abroad. From cabaret shows featuring celebrated Broadway artists showcasing their cultural holiday traditions to unique dancers from around the globe and a vibrant drag show, there is something for everyone to enjoy at Tinsel: A Global Holiday Celebration.

Ticketing

Tickets for individual shows are available at: https://www.lortel.org/tinsel

The Lucille Lortel Theatre is located at 121 Christopher Street, New York, NY 10014.

Price: $10-$99

Health and Safety

To help ensure the health and safety of our patrons, staff, and artists during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Lucille Lortel Theatre will be implementing the following procedures.

Per the Key to NYC ordinance, everyone who enters the theatre must be fully vaccinated. In adherence to this policy, all audience members attending any performance will be asked to show proof of full vaccination status (two weeks following receiving both of a two-dose vaccine or a single dose of a one-dose vaccine) and will be checked upon entering the theater on day of show.

Audience members must provide proof in one of the following forms: physical immunization card, photo of immunization card, or a digital vaccine card (e.g. regional passes such as Excelsior in NYC) as well as proof of identity (for example: driver's license, non-driver's government issued ID card, passport, school or work ID card). Acceptable proof must show receipt of full COVID-19 vaccination.

Everyone in the theatre must wear a mask at all times. Children ages 5 - 11 must present proof of at least one dose of vaccine. At this time, children under age 5 are not permitted.

The Lucille Lortel Theatre's policies regarding masks and proof of vaccination will continue to evolve and may be relaxed or extended at a future date.

Show Calendar

...