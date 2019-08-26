Jeff Applegate Joins Shaw's CAESAR & CLEOPATRA

Gingold Theatrical Group today announced that Jeff Applegate would join the cast as Rufio for this rare revival of Shaw's beloved almost historical comedy Caesar and Cleopatra, which will begin a limited Off-Broadway engagement on Tuesday September 3rd at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street, between 9th and 10th Avenues), continuing through October 12th only. Opening Night is set for Tuesday September 24th.



Artistic Director David Staller directs a cast that will feature Rajesh Bose (Henry VI, The Seagull - NAATCO, Pygmalion - Bedlam) as Pothinus, Brenda Braxton(Broadway: Chicago, Smokey Joe's Café - Tony Award nomination, Jelly's Last Jam, Cats, Legs Diamond) as Ftatateeta, Robert Cuccioli (Broadway: Jekyll & Hyde - Tony Award nomination, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Les Miserables) as Caesar, Dan Domingues (Wild Goose Dreams - Public Theater; The Undertaking - The Civilians; To The Bone - Cherry Lane; The Jammer, The Cherry Orchard - Atlantic Theater) as Apolldorus, Jonathan Hadley (Broadway: Jersey Boys; Finian's Rainbow - Irish Rep; A Class Act - MTC; The Bodyguard The Musical, Into the Woods - National Tours; Widowers' Houses - GTG/TACT, Rothschild & Sons - York Theatre) as Britannus, and Teresa Avia Lim (Junk - Lincoln Center Theater; The Moors - Playwrights Realm; The Taming of the Shrew - Public Theater/Delacorte, Awake and Sing! - NAATCO) as Cleopatra. Mr. Applegate replaces the previously announced Claybourne Elder who developed a scheduling conflict.



Jeff Applegate is a world traveler, having touched down on many of the world's most remote and exotic locations! His credits include the National Tours of Mamma Mia! (Bill Austin) and Cheers: Live on Stage. His numerous Regional credits include Play It by Heart, Lend Me a Tenor, Knight Life: The Girl Who Would Be King. He has been seen on television in roles on "When They See Us," "Elementary," and "Random Acts of Flynes," and in the films The Good Shepherd, Odd Man Rush, An Englishman in New York, andVeronika Decides to Die, as well as the Web series "Sylvie" (upcoming).www.jeffapplegate.com.



One of Shaw's most famous and least known plays, this remarkable comedy hasn't been given a full NYC production in over 40 years! As an early draft of the Eliza/Higgins relationship in Shaw's Pygmalion, this highly entertaining play boldly addresses women's rights, gender roles, empowering the disenfranchised, and being an active and contributive member of the community. In this delightful fantasy, Shaw dares us to imagine how theatrically magical the past might have been!



Performances for Caesar & Cleopatra will be Tuesday through Thursday evenings at 7:30pm, Friday & Saturday evenings at 8pm, and matinees Saturday 2pm & Sunday at 3pm, with one special 2pm matinee Wednesday October 9th. All performances will take place at Theater Row (410 West 42nd Street between 9th and Dyer Avenues). The performance will run 2 hours 30 minutes, including intermission.



Tickets for Caesar & Cleopatra are $69 (including theater restoration fee) and can be purchased online at Telecharge.com, by phone at 212-239-6200, or in person at the Theatre Row Box Office.



For more information about Caesar & Cleopatra or any of the programs at Gingold Theatrical Group, call 212/355-7823, email info@gingoldgroup.org, or visit www.gingoldgroup.org online.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You