Jayson McDonald's MERCURY to Begin Performances Theatre Row

People get weird when it’s this hot! This December, experience MERCURY, an absurdist exploration of identity, desire, and the human condition in a world where the boundaries of time blur. The play, written by award-winning playwright Jayson McDonald and directed by acclaimed director Lil Malinich, presents a trio of women embodying three archetypal figures—the prostitute/ student, the career woman, and the police detective. Each actress portrays all three personas, weaving together nine distinct characters in a dynamic tapestry that probes the complexity of human experience. Performances begin this initial run on December 11 through December 15, 2024 at Theatre Row.

As temperatures rise in the midst of a scorching summer heatwave, the women play a game of whodunit—a murder that has happened, will happen, or is happening right now. With each retelling, the details shift: names change, locations vary, and time bends. Yet, the murder remains inevitable—a tragic event slowly transforming into urban legend. Is it a crime of passion or simply a crime of opportunity?

Mercury unfolds in a non-linear narrative, underscoring the fluidity of fact, memory, and truth. As each actress shifts roles, the audience is drawn into an unsettling yet familiar world—like the recurrence of a half-remembered dream. Begin its limited LIMITED RUN in December 2024. Reopening Spring 2025 for an

