Janice Amaya, Annie Fang, Nina Grollman & More to Star in World Premiere of Clare Barron's SHHHH Off-Broadway

Atlantic Theater Company has announced casting for the world premiere production of Shhhh, written, directed by, and featuring Clare Barron (Pulitzer Prize finalist Dance Nation).

In addition to Clare Barron, Shhhh will feature Janice Amaya (Cartography), Annie Fang (Off-Broadway debut), Nina Grollman (To Kill a Mockingbird), Greg Keller (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven), and Constance Shulman (The Rose Tattoo).

Shhhh will begin performances on Wednesday, January 12th and will open Monday, January 24th for a limited engagement through Sunday, February 13th, 2022, Off-Broadway at Atlantic Stage 2 (330 West 16th Street).

Penny flirts at a morbid anatomy museum. Kyle tells stories of dismemberment. Sally turns you on with tea and biscuits, and Shareen prepares a mysterious potion. A study in kink, trauma, pleasure, and revenge...

Shhhh will feature scenic design by Arnolfo Maldonado, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Sinan Zafar, and intimacy and fight direction by Unkle Dave's Fight House. Laura Smith will serve as production stage manager.

Shhhh was commissioned by Atlantic Theater Company with generous support from the New York State Council on the Arts.

Schedule:

Tuesday through Sunday at 7:30pm, Saturday and Sunday at 2:30pm

Wednesday matinee performance at 2:30pm on 2/9

No Tuesday performance on 1/25

Tickets:

Tickets for Shhhh are now on sale. Regular tickets begin at $50. Order online at atlantictheater.org or by calling AudienceView at 646-989-7996.

Atlantic members receive first access and savings of up to 31% on tickets and exclusive access including a priority-booking period, unlimited exchanges, discounted guest tickets, no additional fees, and more. For information on Atlantic Memberships starting at just $65, visit atlantictheater.org/membership/ or email membership@atlantictheater.org.

Atlantic is committed to connecting deeply and authentically with audiences from a broad range of economic backgrounds, ages, ethnicities, and perspectives. Its access ticket initiative makes $25 tickets available to every preview performance in the 2021|2022 season. Access tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis via Atlantic's website beginning 2 weeks prior to the first performance of each Atlantic Theater Company 2021|2022 production. $25 access tickets for Shhhh will go on sale on December 29 at noon.

HEALTH AND SAFETY

Atlantic is committed to providing and maintaining a gathering place that is free of known hazards. In order to safeguard the health of the entire community, they are requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees and audiences moving forward.



Their audience policy requires complete COVID-19 vaccinations before the date of attendance, which is defined as fourteen days following a final dose of the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna, or Astra-Zeneca vaccine. They will accept proof at the theater via the Excelsior Pass, the NYC Covid Safe Pass for Android and iOS, a copy or photo of your CDC vaccination card, and/or a copy or photo of an official immunization record from outside the United States.

Atlantic will additionally require mask-wearing indoors at their theater for all audience members and staff until further notice.

Audiences under 12, and those that are requesting accommodation due to a medical condition or closely held religious belief should email them at info@atlantictheater.org for more details about their current policy.

All of their facilities have been upgraded to meet and/or exceed air filtration standards as recommended by the CDC.

For more information visit: atlantictheater.org