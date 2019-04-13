Jack Corbin & Meghan Jenkins Release Recording, 'A French Woods Kind Of Love...'

Jack Corbin and Meghan Jenkins, who've appeared in assorted shows and showcases in New York, have now made their first recording together--Chip Deffaa's "A French Woods Kind of Love," being released today. The recording, available from CDBaby, iTunes, Amazon, etc., may be ordered here: https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/jackcorbin.

Written, arranged, and produced by ASCAP Award-winner Chip Deffaa, the musical sketch "A French Woods Kind of Love," presents--through music and words--the relationship of two teens who've grown close together at summer theater-camp. Deffaa notes: "It's inspired by French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts, which is--along with Stage Door Manor--one of the two best theater camps in the world. The New York Times says they 'set the gold standard for theater camps.'

Jack Corbin actually attends the camp--as have assorted pros who've been in plays I've written and directed, or on recordings I've produced, such as Maxwell Beer and Barrett Foa. A lot of talented people--from Jason Robert Brown to Pasek & Paul--have attended French Woods, run by Ron Schafer and Isaac Baumfeld I've often enjoyed shows there, and friends of mine who've gone there have helped inspire the piece, which I've tailored especially for Jack and Meghan. They're terrifically talented--as good as any singers their age. I'm looking forward to seeing Jack perform the piece 'live' at French Woods this summer, and to seeing Jack and Meghan perform it in cabaret shows in NYC. And when Jack gets too old to attend French Woods, his talented younger brother Luke--who also attends the camp--can perform his version of it."

A one-act mini-musical, "A French Woods Kind of Love" is available for licensing from the Fifi Oscard Agency, Inc., NYC. The recording, being released today as a digital download, will eventually also be made available as part of a physical CD.

:Deffaa is the author of 16 published plays and eight published books, and the producer of 26 albums. For 18 years he covered entertainment, including music and theater, for The New York Post. In his youth, he studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. He is a graduate of Princeton University and a trustee of the Princeton "Tiger" magazine. He wrote and directed such Off-Broadway successes as "George M. Cohan Tonight!" and "One Night with Fanny Brice." His shows have been performed everywhere from London to Edinburgh, to Seoul. He is a longtime stakeholder at the 13th Street Theater, his base in NYC. Deffaa is a member of the Dramatists Guild, the Stage Directors & Choreographers Society, NARAS, and ASCAP. He's won the ASCAP/Deems Taylor Award, the IRNE Award, and a New Jersey Press Association Award.

The music director on "A French Woods Kind of Love" is Richard Danley, who's been Deffaa's music-director of choice for a dozen years. Slau Halatyn. who has recorded most of Deffaa's 26 albums, handled recording, mixing, and mastering. Steve Garrin is Associate Producer. A companion piece, "A Stagedoor Kind of Love"--a recording co-starring Erich Schuett and Olivia Hadad--was released two weeks ago. For more info, please visit:: https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/jackcorbin.





