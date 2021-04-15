JOHN CULLUM: AN ACCIDENTAL STAR Extends for Two Weeks
Vineyard Theatre, Goodspeed Musicals, Irish Repertory Theatre, in association with Jeff Berger, has announced that John Cullum: An Accidental Star is now available on demand for an additional two weeks through Thursday, May 6. The final live watch party event will take place on April 17 at 2:00 pm EDT.
An Accidental Star premiered April 8.
Conceived by John Cullum and Jeff Berger, the 80-minute intimate evening of stories and songs spanning Cullum's illustrious career is told and sung by the 91-year-old two-time Tony Award winner. Directed and filmed earlier this year by Lonny Price (110 in the Shade with Cullum) and Matt Cowart (associate director, 110 in the Shade), An Accidental Star is written by David Thompson (The Scottsboro Boys with Cullum), with music supervision by Georgia Stitt and music direction by Julie McBride.
An Accidental Star takes you behind the scenes with Broadway icon John Cullum -- from his 1960 debut in Camelot and Tony Award-winning performances in Shenandoah and On the Twentieth Century, to his starring roles in On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Urinetown and The Scottsboro Boys. John captivates with songs from the Golden Age of the American Musical and never-before-heard stories of working with friends Richard Burton, Elizabeth Taylor, Julie Andrews and more. An Accidental Star is a rare opportunity to revisit the making of some of Broadway's greatest shows, illuminated by funny, moving and fascinating encounters John had along the way.
Three of Cullum's long-time theatre homes come together to present An Accidental Star. Cullum most recently worked with the Vineyard Theatre in the original production of The Scottsboro Boys which moved to Broadway in 2010. Cullum originated the role of "Charlie Anderson" in the 1974 production of Shenandoah at the Goodspeed Opera House, a role he reprised on Broadway (Tony Award, Best Actor) in 1975. Cullum has a long working relationship with Irish Repertory Theatre's Artistic Director Charlotte Moore and starred in Irish Rep's 2015 production of A Child's Christmas in Wales, directed by Moore. He also performed in their 2014 and 2018 galas.
Director of Photography is Carlos Cardona with costumes by Tracy Christensen and lighting by Megan Peti. Line producer is Adrian White.
John Cullum: An Accidental Star will be presented through May 6, 2021. Streaming tickets are available now at https://www.vineyardtheatre.org/an-accidental-star/. For more information, call the box office at 646-931-4711 or visit www.vineyardtheatre.org.
