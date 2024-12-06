JAMIE deROY & FRIENDS to Air Holiday Special Featuring Norm Lewis, Michael Longoria & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“Jamie deRoy & friends” will air a holiday special on Monday, December 9th at 8:00pm ET. The special will feature exclusive footage from the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Broadway’s Elf: The Musical, Norm Lewis, Michael Longoria, and more.



Jamie deRoy & friends is directed by Barry Kleinbort and produced by Russell Bouthiller. The special will air on Monday, December 9th at 8pm ET with a second airing on Monday, December 16th at 8pm ET on Spectrum Channel 1993 and Verizon FIOS Channel 37. Check your local listings for more information.



A frequent presence on the New York cabaret scene, Jamie deRoy has produced “Jamie deRoy & friends” for over 34 years. For the last decade, “Jamie deRoy & friends” has benefitted the Entertainment Community Fund and several other charitable organizations.



Jamie deRoy, instantly recognizable for her iconic silver mane and omnipresent grin, ia a perennial force in the world of show business and a beloved figure amidst New York’s cultural landscape, with an illustrious career spanning Broadway, cabaret, film, and television. Over the years, she has cemented her reputation as a prolific producer, an engaging performer, and a generous humanitarian, whose work has left a lasting impact on the entertainment industry and beyond.



Her producing career began almost serendipitously but quickly grew into the stuff of New York legend. Her role as a producer on more than 150 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions has earned her a staggering 14 Tony Awards and a diverse list of credits ranging from beloved revivals like Merrily We Roll Along and Gypsy to daring new works such as Leopoldstadt, The Ferryman, and Stereophonic.



Beyond Broadway, Jamie maintains a powerful presence on the New York nightclub scene. Her long running Jamie deRoy & friends series has spawned nine albums on the Harbinger and PS Classics labels. In addition to providing best-in-class entertainment offerings to a loyal fanbase, these shows have raised funds for numerous charitable causes, including The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund).



Jamie’s reach extends into television, where she has made a significant impact with her Emmy-nominated variety show Jamie deRoy & friends. A pioneering figure in public access television, her show has aired for more than 34 years, bringing the best of New York’s nightlife and theater scene directly into viewers’ homes. Her credits also include producing award-winning documentaries like Rick McKay’s “Broadway: The Golden Age” and its sequel “Broadway: Beyond the Golden Age,” which celebrate the history and legacy of Broadway through the personal stories of its most prominent figures.



In addition to her 14 Tony Awards, her mantel boasts nine MAC Awards, 15 Drama Desk Awards, four Audience Choice Awards, and 13 Drama League Awards. Her dedication to promoting and supporting theater has also earned her the MJHI Manhattan Jewish Hall of Fame honor and various Lifetime Achievement recognitions from prestigious organizations such as CaB Magazine and The York Theatre.



As a performer, she has graced both the stage and the screen with memorable roles in iconic films such as GoodFellas and Raging Bull, and television appearances in shows like “Alice,” “Knight Rider”, and “Spider-Man.” On stage she has performed alongside René Auberjonois in The Threepenny Opera and under Barry Manilow’s musical direction in The Drunkard.



Jamie deRoy’s decades-long career stands as a testament to her deep commitment to fostering the creative spirit of the city, making her an enduring and influential figure in New York’s live entertainment world.



