JACQUELINE NOVAK: GET ON YOUR KNEES Announces Final Extension At The Lucille Lortel Theatre

Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees, written by and starring Jacqueline Novak, has extended its limited run to October 6th, due to overwhelming ticket sales and rave reviews. This will be the final extension and the show must close on that date. The show, "a standup comedy set that inclines towards theater (New York Times)," plays the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street, between Hudson and Bleecker Streets), having transferred from the Cherry Lane Theatre, where the whole run sold out. Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees is presented by Natasha Lyonne, and executive produced by Mike Birbiglia. Mike Lavoie, Carlee Briglia and Abingdon Theatre Company are producers.

Critics are raving about Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees. The New York Times cheered, "Critic's Pick! Brilliant on the absurdity of having and being a thinking, feeling, desiring, body. Shrewd, explicit, though not exactly raunchy, this is the funniest show about Cartesian dualism you will see all year!" Time Out New York applauded, "4 Stars! Absurd, real and hilarious. Novak's winning show does what the best comedy can do: It changes the conversation." New York Magazine said that the show is "clearly her masterwork" and The New Yorker raved, "the show is an overthinker's delight, and a reminder that a woman's humor can cut as deeply as her rage."

Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees is the most high-brow show about blowjobs you'll ever see. Novak spins her material on the femininity of the penis and the stoicism of the vulva into an unexpectedly philosophical show that's part feminist outcry, part coming-of-age tale of triumph. Ira Glass calls it a "nearly Talmudic dissection of a subject. Really funny and just really like nothing else."

Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees is directed by John Early.

"I'm thrilled I get to do another two weeks at the Lortel," said Jacqueline Novak. "Every show, I discover new things and every show still feels like a risk...which is how I like it. It's a beautiful theater, a real New York dream, and another extension means I get a little more time with the wonderful team behind the show."

"I am so happy that more people will have the privilege of spending the evening with Novak and her notions," said director John Early. "The continued success of this show has been no surprise to me as a longtime admirer of Jacqueline, but it's thrilling for all of us involved nonetheless. Get your tickets now! Don't be that girl at the office who missed out!"

"I am delighted that more audiences will be able to see this fresh, hilarious, tour-de-force performance by Jacqueline Novak," said Abingdon Theatre Artistic Director Chad Austin.

The stars continue to flock to see Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees: Emma Stone, Amy Poehler, Alan Cumming, Lee Pace, Sally Field, Graham Norton, Judd Apatow, Lorde, Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer, Amy Sedaris, Seth Meyers, David Alan Grier, Ben Platt, Fred Armisen, Jack Antonoff, Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Marisa Tomei, Phoebe Robinson, Alia Shawkat, Lola Kirke, Jason Mantzoukas, Jemima Kirke, Adam Duritz, Jeremy O. Harris, Julie Klausner, Julio Torres, Bridget Everett, Jenji Kohan, Rachel Dratch, Michael Cera, Ana Fabrega, David Cale, Murray Hill, Matt Maher, Lorelei Ramirez, Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Emily Nussbaum, Dave Hill, Kevin Corrigan, Mark Ronson, Kate Micucci, Justine Lupe, Max Posner, Dolly Wells, Cole Escola, Greta Lee, Rachel Chavkin, and Alex Cameron.





