J. Harrison Ghee, Robyn Hurder, and More Join Jay Armstrong Johnson in I PUT A SPELL ON YOU: ALIIVE at Webster Hall

Jay Armstrong Johnson and friends are the villainous stars of this year's Halloween concert-meets-dance-party I Put a Spell on You: ALiiVE at Webster Hall including Tony Award Winner J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot), Tony Award Nominee Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge!, A Beautiful Noise), and more. The show is on Monday, October 21, 2024, at the iconic Webster Hall (125 East 11th Street, New York, NY 10003). Johnson is the creator and executive producer and the event is produced by Katie Rosin, Kampfire Films, and directed by Heath Saunders. This homage to the cult-favorite Disney film Hocus Pocus promises to enchant audiences once again as the Broadway community unites to benefit the Ali Forney Center, the nation's largest agency serving LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness.

In the search to find beauty, youth, and immortality, the bewitching and beloved Sanderson Sisters return from the dead and gather their most famous friends to help them lure the children of New York.

The show is on Monday, October 21, 2024, at 8 pm (doors open at 7:00 pm) and is followed by a blowout dance party and costume contest–dress to impress in your most creative Halloween attire. Space is limited, and this event is expected to sell out quickly. Reserve your spot now and secure your place in the biggest Broadway Halloween celebration of the year! Tickets start at $45 tax-deductible plus additional service fees (with an increase to $65 in October and $100 at the door) and go on sale today at ipasoy2024.cbo.io. VIP and Sponsorships start at $250.

“I continue to be amazed and humbled by the theater community and its ability to come together to support important causes,” says Johnson. “As homelessness amongst LGBTQIA+ youth surges, the passion, action, and creativity within the IPASOY family surge to meet the moment. I am eternally grateful to the artists, technicians, designers, performers, and administrative staff who volunteer their time in service of The Ali Forney Center and all they do in the lives of LGBTQIA+ youth.”

I Put a Spell on You: ALiiVE at Webster Hall was created by and stars Johnson (ABC's Quantico, Parade, On the Town, The Phantom of the Opera). The annual show is a spoof of and tribute to the beloved cult classic movie Hocus Pocus. Johnson leads the charge as the bewitching and hilarious Winifred Sanderson with Allison Godleski casting a mesmerizing charm as the ditzy yet irresistible Sarah Sanderson. Amanda Williams Ware delivers comedic gold as the lovable Mary Sanderson, completing the wickedly fun trio.

Expect visits from famous villains who perform with larger-than-life voices and choreography, over-the-top costumes and makeup, unmatched production value, and a healthy dose of Broadway magic with a cast that includes Tony Award-winner J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot) , Tony Award-nominee Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge, Chicago), Stephen Brower (Lempicka), Yeman Brown (Queen of Versailles), Max Clayton's (Music Man), Heath Saunders (Company), Emma Sofia (CATS: The Jellicle Ball) plusKarma Jenkins (The Time Traveler's Wife) brings heart and spunk as Dani Dennison, with Maddox Martin and Kathryn Priest portraying the courageous Max and Allison. And this is just the beginning of the stellar lineup that promises a night of magic, music, and pure theatrical enchantment!

I Put A Spell On You: ALiiVE at Webster Hall is executive produced and written by Jay Armstrong Johnson, produced by Katie Rosin, Kampfire Films, general managed by Andy Jones, Baseline Theatrical, production management by Sean Gorski, Hudson Theatrical Associates. The executive producer committee includes Sean Cocchia, Todd Donovan, Andy Jones, and Tom Schumacher. The creative team is led by director Heath Saunders, creative director DW, music supervisor Jackson Teely, music consultant Will Van Dyke, music producers Lloyd Kikoler, Conor Keelan, Mike Pacifico, creative advisor Ahmad Simmons, associate director Sydnie Roy, supervising choreographer Michael Anthony Sylvester, makeup designer Kyle Krueger, event consultant Whitney Britt/Two Dog Circus.

The performance features choreography by Mike Baerga, Hope Melody Easterbrooke, Tyler Eisenreich, Eamon Foley, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Reed Luplau, Leo Moctezuma, Jenny Oehlwein, Julius Rubio, Kellen Stancil, Theresa Stone, Michael Anthony Sylvester, and David Wright Jr. Associate supervising choreographer is Kristopher Stanley Ward, and assistant choreographer is Tori Cabroni.

The creative team includes costume design and art direction by DW, wardrobe supervision by Norah Fischer, and costume designers include Taylor Barnett, Kelsey Buerger, Antonio Consuegra, Brian Hemesath, Sarah Marie Dixey, Cameron Loeb, and Alan Tude. SFX makeup lead is Christina Vida Roldos, props designed by Andy Diaz, video design by Brian Pacelli with additional video design by Jamie Kiliany, sound design by Josh Liebert, lighting design by Andrew Garvis, house photography by Thomas Mundell. The video team is helmed by Jake Primmerman. Joe Hornberger and David Wright Jr. are assistants to Jay Armstrong Johnson, the social media team includes Tessie Tokash and Joe Hornberger, and additional producer assistants include Emily Ballou and Zack Maluccio.

Tickets start at $45 tax-deductible plus additional service fees (with an increase to $65 in October and $100 at the door) and go on sale today at ipasoy2024.cbo.io. VIP and Sponsorships start at $250. Every ticket purchased will support the Ali Forney Center (AFC).

