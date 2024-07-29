Ivy Vale's Musical Film OUT OF MY COMFORT ZONE to Open Festival of Cinema NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ivy Vale's Out of My Comfort Zone, the movie musical based on the Off-Broadway show, will serve as the opening night presentation for the Festival of Cinema NYC, a Queens-based film festival, running from August 2-11.

The movie follows lifelong teenage friends, Josh & Rachel, who are hiding things from each other. Everyone thinks they're the It Couple. Rachel is in love with Josh, while Josh is struggling with his sexuality. Rachel impulsively texts Josh her secret, but Josh doesn't receive it. Instead, Josh finds an anonymous love note taped to his locker. The Viper, a cyberbully whose gossipy website of public shaming has the entire school living in fear, secretly films Josh and Rachel revealing their truths to each other. When The Viper's website outs Josh as gay, Josh agrees to date Rachel to prove he's straight.

In 2015, the stage version of the musical premiered Off-Broadway at the Chernuchin Theatre at the American Theatre of Actors. Later that year, it had another Off-Broadway run and in 2018 premiered in London.

The rock musical is written by husband-and-wife team Ivy Vale (book, lyrics and music) and Rick Reil (music) and contains themes of self-identity, gender, love, expectations, stereotypes, cyber-bullying, and friendship.

Festival of Cinema NYC returns to the Regal UA Midway in Forest Hills for the 8th edition of the popular Queens-based film festival, running from August 2-11. Tickets and Festival Passes for the 2024 Festival of Cinema NYC can be purchased by visiting HERE.

General admission tickets begin at $18 per screening block ($35 for opening and closing night films which include entry to the afterparty), with discounts offered to seniors and individuals with disabilities. Tickets can also be purchased to the Closing Awards Dinner for $75. All programming at the Queens Library at Forest Hills, The Queens Center Mall, and Yant Tattoo Filmmaker Lounge is free and open to the public.



