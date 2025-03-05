Irvin Mason Jr. Joins The York Theatre's PLATINUM DREAMS as Associate Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The York Theatre will welcome current Drama League Stage Directing Fellow Irvin Mason Jr. as Associate Director of Platinum Dreams, the first production of the 2025 Spring “New2NY’ series. Mr. Mason will work alongside side Joseph Hayward, the York’s Interim Artistic Director who is directing the production. Performances begin on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

Joseph Hayward says "The Drama League is a cornerstone of our community, providing unparalleled opportunities for directors who will shape the future of our industry. Irvin Mason Jr. is a shining example of that. In just a short time, his artistic contributions to our production have been invaluable. He has an exceptionally bright future ahead of him and will always have an artistic home at The York. Our collaboration serves as an important reminder of championing and supporting remarkable organizations like The Drama League."

York Board President Jim Kierstead shared “I had the pleasure of working with Irvin several years ago and fell in love with his vision, fantastic energy, and incredible skills. I’m so proud of all the wonderful work he has been doing since, and it gives me such pleasure to have him working with us at the York!”

As the current Drama League Stage Directing Fellow, Irvin has gained diverse opportunities as an emerging director, paving the way for his future success in theater. Over the two-year experience, he’ll direct and assist in readings and productions at other renowned companies like Red-Bull Theater, Berkeley Rep, The Playwrights’ Center, and New York Stage and Film. His Off-Broadway directorial debut will follow in New York City. Irvin expresses gratitude to the Drama League for this opportunity and eagerly anticipates his last year in the fellowship.

Irvin Mason Jr.

a St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands native, is a director, actor, poet, and teaching artist. His work combines expressive movement, live music, emerging technology, and Afro-Caribbean traditions to revitalize live storytelling. Irvin aims to create work that leaves residue — unapologetic theater that dismantles traditional foundations and opens space for new voices to tell their stories. He’s the current 2024-2026 Drama League Stage Directing Fellow and a UCLA graduate of the School of Theater, Film, and Television. He recently assisted in developing new plays and musicals at the Playwrights’ Center and Berkeley Rep’s Ground Floor Summer Residency. His recent directing credits include: The Postman’s Daughter (Forager Theater), Short New Play Festival (Red Bull Theater) Ain't Misbehavin, Pipeline (Gallery Players); Stuck (Chain Theatre). Associate/Assistant Directing: Amerikin (Primary Stages); Two Trains Running (The Acting Company); Gin Game (Park Square Theater); Gospel According to Heather (Ames). Directing Observer: The Wiz (Broadway); Little Shop of Horrors, Rent (MUNY, SDCF); Pup! A Chew Story (NAMT).

