Irondale to Present Five One-Act Plays By Tennessee Williams In Immersive Fall Production

Irondale, now celebrating forty years of artistically innovative, and cutting-edge theatre, will present the second installment of their ambitious American Century Project, titled American Century: American Blues, October 27th-November 26th. This FREE immersive theatrical experience weaves together five one-act plays written by Tennessee Williams, arguably one of the most important writers of the century. These plays, completed before Williams embarked on his masterpiece, A Streetcar Named Desire, provide a raw and unfiltered glimpse into the tumultuous post-World War II America.

Each of the five one-act plays in American Century: American Blues delves into distinct narratives, offering audiences a multifaceted exploration of the American experience:

Moony's Kid Don't Cry immerses us in blue-collar industrial America, where two characters grapple with the harsh realities of their world, reflecting themes of isolation and disillusionment. The Dark Room delves into the complexities of human relationships, unveiling the secrets and desires of its characters in a constrained space, touching on themes of longing and emotional confinement with humor and pathos. The Case of the Crushed Petunias whimsically explores the ordinary and extraordinary, inviting audiences to question the mundanity of life and the desire for something more, meanwhile, The Long Stay Cut Short, or, The Unsatisfactory Supper provides a glimpse into the lives of a Mississippi working class family, highlighting the discontent and unease dangerously lurking beneath the surface of their seemingly ordinary interactions. Lastly, Ten Blocks on the Camino Real transports audiences to a surreal and dreamlike world, filled with characters plucked out of historical time, pushing the boundaries of reality, and offering a poetic exploration of identity, displacement, and the search for meaning.

Uncertainty, disillusionment, and the quest for authenticity in a rapidly changing world are found in this theatrical “theme album”. Tennessee Williams' unfiltered narratives reveal the palpable instability of post-World War II America, touching on the rise of the Soviet Union as a nuclear power, McCarthyism, and the ongoing struggle for civil rights in a Jim Crow society.

"Irondale Ensemble Project's American Century: American Blues invites audiences to experience a world premiere with a visceral understanding of the turbulence and confusion that defined post-war America," notes Irondale's Artistic Director and American Century director Jim Niesen. "Our intimate, multi-space performance format and the blend of hyper-technique and passionate delivery reflect the chaos of the era, offering a unique and immersive theatrical experience."

As Irondale Ensemble Project closes their 40th anniversary season, American Century: American Blues stands as a testament to the enduring power of theater to illuminate the human experience across time and place, inviting audiences to step into the whirlwind of post-World War II America and witness Tennessee Williams' early works in their unadulterated form.

PERFORMANCE and VENUE INFORMATION

Performances of American Century: American Blues will take place October 27th-November 26th. Previews will begin October 27 with the opening night performance November 2. Performances run weekly, Thursday to Sunday, with the exception of November 23. Thursday-Saturday performances will take place 7:30 p.m., Sunday performances at 5:00 p.m. at The Space at Irondale, located at 85 South Oxford Street in Brooklyn, New York.

The theater is accessible by Subway: C to Lafayette; B, D, M, N, Q, R, 2, 3, 4, or 5 to Atlantic Avenue/Pacific Street; and G to Fulton Street.

TICKET INFORMATION

For the duration of the company's 40th Anniversary season, tickets to all performances will be free.

To make a reservation, visit Click Here

REPERTORY DETAILS

American Century: American Blues | World Premiere

Directed by Jim Niesen

Music by Sam Day Harmet and the Irondale Ensemble

Costumes by Hilarie Blumenthal

Sets by Kennon Rothchild

Lighting by Natasha Rotandero

Running time: 120 minutes

An immersive theater experience that weaves together five one-act plays written by the pioneering playwright Tennessee Williams to offer a raw and unfiltered glimpse into the tumultuous post-World War II America.

ABOUT IRONDALE

Irondale is a theater located in the heart of the Downtown Brooklyn Cultural District. It is a theatre ensemble, a performance think-tank and a laboratory for collaborative theatre- making. Irondale's unique and transformational theatre space has gained much attention as a place for both established and emerging artists to premiere major projects and showcase developing work. The Irondale Ensemble Project was founded in 1983 by Jim Niesen, Terry Greiss, and Barbara Mackenzie-Wood and is one of the longest established permanent ensemble theaters in the country. The ensemble has created over 60 Off-Broadway productions ranging from intimate chamber productions of Shakespeare to original, epic, company-devised works. Irondale's learning programs for students and community provide high quality, cutting-edge workshops and residencies designed to encourage and develop the artist in each individual and to make the skills derived from participating in making theatre a valuable contribution to successful, daily living.