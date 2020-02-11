Irish Repertory Theatre Will Present THE SMUGGLER by Ronán Noone

Irish Repertory Theatre (Charlotte Moore, Artistic Director and Ciarán O'Reilly, Producing Director) has announced The Smuggler written by Ronán Noone (The Second Girl), directed by Nicola Murphy (Pumpgirl) and starring Michael Mellamphy (The O'Casey Cycle). Previews begin in the W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre (132 W. 22nd Street) on April 8, 2020, with opening night set for April 14, 2020, for a limited engagement through May 10, 2020.

Tim Finnegan is an Irish immigrant living the American dream - and he's here to tell you all about it. Out of work, ashamed and angry, with his marriage on the rocks, Tim sinks into the seedy underbelly of his small town. With the help of a few friends, he soon sees opportunities to climb the ladder - so long as he's willing to bend the rules. Written entirely in rhymed verse, this strikingly original work by Ronán Noone won the best playwright award at Origin Theatre's 1st Irish Festival in 2019.

The performance schedule for The Smuggler will be as follows: Wednesdays at 3pm and 8pm; Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 3pm and 8pm; and Sundays at 3pm. Exceptions: there will be no 3pm performance on Wednesday April 15.

Tickets to The Smuggler range from $45.00 - $50.00 and are available through Irish Rep's box office at 212-727-2737 or online at www.irishrep.org.

Beginning performances in the W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre tomorrow, February 12, 2020, is Lady G: Plays and Whisperings of Lady Gregory. Lady G is written by Lady Augusta Gregory with additional material by Ciarán O'Reilly (Dublin Carol), with direction by O'Reilly. Opening night is set for February 19 for a limited engagement through March 22, 2020.

Beginning performances on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage on February 18, 2020 is Incantata, written by Pulitzer Prize winner Paul Muldoon (The Dead, 1904), directed by Sam Yates (The Starry Messenger), and starring Stanley Townsend (All About Eve). Opening night is set for February 23 for a limited engagement through March 15, 2020.

