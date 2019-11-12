Irish Rep Announces THE SCOURGE - Presented In Association With Wexford Arts Centre

Irish Repertory Theatre (Charlotte Moore, Artistic Director and Ciarán O'Reilly, Producing Director), in association with the Wexford Arts Centre, is proud to present the U.S. premiere of The Scourge, written & performed by Michelle Dooley Mahon (The Eff Word), and directed by Ben Barnes (Madama Butterfly). The Scourge begins performances in the W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre (132 W 22nd Street, New York, NY 10011) on January 22, 2020, with opening night set for January 23, for a limited run through February 2, 2020. The Scourge is an official selection of the 2020 Origin 1st Irish Theatre Festival.

"Death by a thousand cuts" - that's how Michelle Dooley Mahon describes Alzheimer's disease after witnessing it strike down her mother Siobhan. As Mahon relives that time, her humorous and moving memories and rapier-like observations introduce personalities, history, and a nostalgic archive of an ordinary Irish small-town family forced to become extraordinary in their attempt to cope. The Scourge takes audiences on a journey like no other, a beautiful dedication of a daughter giving voice to a mother sadly silenced before her time.

This is the U.S. premiere of Michelle Dooley Mahon's The Scourge, adapted from Mahon's critically acclaimed autobiographical novel Scourged and directed by Ben Barnes, former Artistic Director of The Abbey Theatre. Wexford Arts Centre presented the world premiere of The Scourge in April 2018 in the Wexford Opera Fringe Festival followed by a national tour in 2019 as part of the First Fortnight European Mental Health Art and Cultural Festival.

The Scourge is produced in association with Wexford Arts Centre as part of the 2020 Origin 1st Irish Theatre Festival. The 12th Annual Origin 1st Irish, produced by Origin Theatre Company, runs from January 7, 2020 to February 3, 2020, hosting some 15 events with artists from Belfast, Dublin, Galway, Wexford, Limerick, Queens and Manhattan. A month-long juried festival that presents acclaimed plays from the island of Ireland, as well as new plays developed in New York, Origin 1st Irish is the first and only theatre festival in the world dedicated to showcasing the work of contemporary Irish writers.

The Scourge will feature set design by Mark Redmond, costume design by Frances White, lighting design by Matt Deane, and sound design by Jamie Beamish. Kate Sheldon will serve as production stage manager.

The performance schedule for The Scourge will be as follows: Wednesdays at 3pm and 8pm; Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 3pm and 8pm; and Sundays at 3pm. Exceptions: there will be no 3pm performance on Wednesday, January 22.

Tickets to The Scourge are $50.00 and are available through Irish Rep's box office at 212-727-2737 or online at www.irishrep.org.

Currently in performances in the W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre is the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize winning play Pumpgirl, by Abbie Spallen (Strandline), directed by Nicola Murphy (Stop/Over). Pumpgirl opens November 14, for a limited run through December 29, 2019.

Next up on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage is London Assurance, written by Dion Boucicault (The Shaughraun) and directed by Charlotte Moore (The Plough and the Stars). Performances begin on December 6, 2019 with an opening night set for December 15, for a limited run through January 26, 2020. London Assurance is also a selection for the 2020 Origin 1st Irish Festival.

For More Information Visit IrishRep.org





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You