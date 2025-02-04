Industry Reading of THE KING'S CRITIQUE Set For This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Art Lab will present a private industry reading of The King's Critique, a new musical with music and lyrics by Nat Zegree and a book and lyrics by Eric Holmes. The reading will take place on Thursday, February 6, 2025 in New York City.

Prepare for an uproarious, toe-tapping romp through a fairytale kingdom where one brave woman takes on the crown, the stage, and society's stubborn “No!” to create a world where women belong in the spotlight. The King's Critique is a laugh-out-loud all-female satire, skewering American theater, politics, and the way women are constantly sidelined.

The reading of The King's Critique will feature Stephanie Park (Hamilton) as Josephine, Samantha Pauly (Six) as Sebastian, Bridget Beirne (That Time of Year) as Horace, Nasia Thomas (Six) as Cora, Ashley Loren (Moulin Rouge) as Isabella, Kennedy Caughell (Natasha, Pierre) as Woody, Marilyn Caserta (Six) as Mel, Autumn Best (Woman of the Hour) as Niel, Gaelen Gilliland (Wicked) as Carl, and Analise Scarpaci (Mrs. Doubtfire) as Tim. The ensemble cast will include Olivia Hardy, B Noel Thomas, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Tiffany Renee Thompson, and Gabrielle Policano.

Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting/Xavier Rubiano, CSA. Denise Savas and Allison Hohman serve as Stage Managers. LDK Productions serves as General Manager. Art Lab Productions (Meg Fofonoff and Megan Chacalos) is the producer.

For more information about the private industry reading, please contact rsvp@LDKProductions.com.

