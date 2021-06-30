Ice Factory Festival Opens Tonight at the New Ohio Theatre

The 28th annual Obie Award-winning Ice Factory Festival opens tonight, with live in-person performances, featuring seven new works over seven weeks, June 30 - August 14, 2021, at New Ohio Theatre, located at 154 Christopher Street between Greenwich and Washington Streets in New York City.

Performances are Wednesdays - Saturdays at 7pm ET (Liminal Archive performances at 7pm & 8pm). Tickets are $20 and $17 for students and seniors. Purchase at http://NewOhioTheatre.org. Special closing night benefit performance of My Onliness on August 14.

Check New Ohio's website for the most current information on Covid restrictions. Currently, to attend a performance you must show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test (72 hours) for admittance into the theatre. Masks are required for all audience members. However, performers will not be masked.