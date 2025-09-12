 tracker
INVISIBLE FISH Plays Its Final Performance Tonight at AMT Theater

Kelli Maguire’s one-woman show closes September 11 in New York.

By: Sep. 12, 2025
INVISIBLE FISH Plays Its Final Performance Tonight at AMT Theater Image
AMT Theater will present the final performance of Invisible Fish tonight, September 11. Written and conceived by Kelli Maguire, the one-woman show draws on Maguire’s real-life experiences growing up in a carnival. The production is directed by Pete Dorton, with music direction by David Wolfson and choreography by Zoe Reeve.

As a child, Maguire was immersed in the world of carnival life, traveling with her family through Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia. By the age of 14, she was running her own dart and balloon-toss games and witnessing her father’s uncanny ability to sell “invisible fish” to eager customers. Her circle of friends—Cookie, Rosie, Itty-Bitty, PT, and Donny—lived by a code of family and Carney Justice, shaping the roots of the performer she would become.

Maguire later went on to a career spanning cruise ships, cabaret, regional theater, and Broadway, but with Invisible Fish, she returns to her origins to tell a story steeped in resilience, humor, and carnival lore.




