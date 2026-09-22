IN THE SPOTLIGHT Free Event to Celebrate New World Stages Staff
In The Spotlight will take place on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, at New World Stages' Stage 2.
The Shubert Organization, Shubert Events, and New World Stages proudly present the 2026 edition of In The Spotlight, the annual talent showcase celebrating the extraordinary front-of-house and backstage staff who keep New World Stages running night after night.
For one special evening, the people who usually work behind the scenes and in the aisles will step into the spotlight. This year's event will celebrate the front-of-house professionals supporting this season of Off-Broadway shows at New World Stages - including Heathers the Musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Jamie Allen's Amaze, The Play That Goes Wrong, Rakugo, and the longstanding production of The Gazillion Bubble Show. The program will feature brand-new scenes written, directed, and rehearsed in just 24 hours, alongside surprise performances and musical interludes showcasing the talents of the New World Stages community.
In The Spotlight will take place on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, at New World Stages' Stage 2. House doors open at 6:00 PM, with the performance beginning at 6:30 PM. Admission is free, and no tickets are required.
Following the performance, guests are invited to continue the celebration at a post-show reception, featuring special drink creations crafted by the New World Stages management team.
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