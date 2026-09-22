IN THE SPOTLIGHT Free Event to Celebrate New World Stages Staff

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The Shubert Organization, Shubert Events, and New World Stages proudly present the 2026 edition of In The Spotlight, the annual talent showcase celebrating the extraordinary front-of-house and backstage staff who keep New World Stages running night after night.

For one special evening, the people who usually work behind the scenes and in the aisles will step into the spotlight. This year's event will celebrate the front-of-house professionals supporting this season of Off-Broadway shows at New World Stages - including Heathers the Musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Jamie Allen's Amaze, The Play That Goes Wrong, Rakugo, and the longstanding production of The Gazillion Bubble Show. The program will feature brand-new scenes written, directed, and rehearsed in just 24 hours, alongside surprise performances and musical interludes showcasing the talents of the New World Stages community.

In The Spotlight will take place on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, at New World Stages' Stage 2. House doors open at 6:00 PM, with the performance beginning at 6:30 PM. Admission is free, and no tickets are required.

Following the performance, guests are invited to continue the celebration at a post-show reception, featuring special drink creations crafted by the New World Stages management team.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 12 Hrs 08 Min 05 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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