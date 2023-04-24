Hit Play SIX CHICK FLICKS... To Return To Soho Playhouse For May Run

After an off-Broadway run and sold-out performances across North America, Six Chick Flicks (...or a Legally Blonde Pretty Woman Dirty Danced on the Beaches while writing a Notebook on the Titanic) is returning to SoHo Playhouse, May 18 through June 4.

The show won Patrons Pick in Orlando, Toronto, and Edmonton, and was awarded the International Fringe Encore Series. It will continue its international tour this summer at Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023.

Six Chick Flicks is a feminist sendup of six beloved chick flicks: Titanic, Pretty Woman, Beaches, Legally Blonde, The Notebook, and Dirty Dancing. In 75 minutes, KK Apple and Kerry Ipema bring to life all the iconic moments of these beloved films, with biting wit, fast and fun montages, dance breaks, and original songs.

The show is written by Ipema and TJ Dawe, who teamed up following a successful off-Broadway run, Edinburgh Fringe, UK tour, and major US tour of their parody show One Woman Sex and the City.

Kerry Ipema is an actor, writer and podcaster. She is the co-host of Lifetime's Crime of a Lifetime; creator of Lady Bits, a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood; writer and performer of solo show Sex Ed; and tours her and Dawe's show One Woman Sex and the City.

KK Apple is a writer, comedian, and filmmaker in Brooklyn. She's a former UCB Theatre improviser, where she met Ipema. Her comedy has been featured on Vulture and Funny or Die, and she's a 2023 recipient of the NYC Women's Fund for her short film The Launch, which premieres this spring.

Co-Writer TJ Dawe co-created and directed stage parodies of Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Sex and the City and more, which have toured the world and enjoyed runs off-Broadway and in London's West End. He's worked with Richard Dreyfuss, founding editor of The Onion Scott Dikkers, and had his stage play Toothpaste and Cigars adapted into the feature film What If, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Zoe Kazan and Adam Driver.

For more information and media: www.sixchickflicks.com