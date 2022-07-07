History At Play Presents Final FIRST LADIES Virtual Presentation Featuring Dolley Madison

Four of the nation's leading historical interpreters came together to launch a new initiative, First Ladies Forum, aimed at providing outstanding historical performances while leveraging virtual technology. The final installment featuring Dolley Madison takes place Friday, August 5.

The four-part series, with hour-long installments, presented by History At Play, LLC, celebrated First Ladies Dolley Madison, Louisa Catherine Adams, Mary Lincoln, and Jacqueline Kennedy in dynamic, engaging, and educational programs highlighted by real-time question and answer talkback sessions following each performance.

"Experiencing the stories of these First Ladies through passionately presented and meticulously researched living history performances will give audiences an enjoyable, rare glimpse into the living, breathing women behind the names and dates in the history books," said Laura Rocklyn, who portrayed Louisa Adams.

The new collaboration allowed organizations such as: universities, schools, libraries, and historical societies, amongst others seeking dynamic, engaging, entertaining, and informative programs, to bring to life these four historical figures with the help of Judith Kalaora of Massachusetts (Dolley Madison), Laura Rocklyn also of Massachusetts (Louisa Catherine Adams), Laura Keyes of Illinois (Mary Lincoln), and Leslie Goddard also of Illinois (Jacquelyn Kennedy).

We've each been producing historical portrayals for at least ten years, but often in our own local regions," explained Leslie Goddard. "With virtual live streaming technology (e.g. Zoom), we present to audiences all over the country, as well as around the globe. It's wonderful working together even though we all live in different cities."

Zoom room opens at 7:15pm with curtain at 7:30pm each week.

Tickets for each virtual performance start at $10 and can be purchased online only at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2184512®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2FHistoryAtPlayLLC.eventbee.com%2Fboxoffice?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

For more information on First Ladies Forum, visit https://www.historicvoices.info/first-ladies-forum, on Facebook @1stLadiesForum, as well as Instagram/Twitter @1st_ladies_forum.