Helen Cespedes, Christian Coulson and More Star in A PICTURE OF AUTUMN Presented by Mint Theater
Mint Theater Company will continue the highly popular Silver Lining Streaming Series with the on-demand streaming of the two-camera archival recording (filmed in HD!) of A Picture of Autumn by N.C Hunter, directed by Gus Kaikkonen beginning Monday April 19th, and continuing through June 13th. The price of admission is FREE. NO PASSWORD REQUIRED! Closed captioning is now available for all of Mint's upcoming streaming productions.
Also currently available on demand are Women Without Men by Hazel Ellis which has been extended through April 18th and Yours Unfaithfully starring Todd Cerveris, Mikaela Izquierdo, Elisabeth Gray, Stephen Schnetzer, and Tony & Drama Desk Award nominee Max von Essen, streaming through May 16th only.
Featured in A Picture of Autumn are Helen Cespedes (The Cripple of Inishmaan - Broadway, Timon of Athens - RSC/TFANA, Fefu and Her Friends - TFANA, The School for Scandal - Red Bull Theater), Christian Coulson (Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets; "Gossip Girl," "Nurse Jackie," "Mozart in the Jungle," "The Good Wife," Journey's End - West End), Barbara Eda-Young (Death of a Salesman, 'night, Mother - Broadway; Slavs! - New York Theatre Workshop, Carson McCullers [Historically Inaccurate] - Playwrights Horizons/Women's Project), Mark Emerson (Phantom of the Opera North American Tour, Prior in Angels in America Lyric Hammersmith/U.K. tour), Katie Firth (Chekhov/Tolstoy: Love Stories, A Day by the Sea, Susan and God, Far & Wide - Mint Theater, Museum - Keen Co), Jonathan Hogan (Broadway: As Is - Tony and Drama Desk nominations, Burn This, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, Fifth of July, Taking Steps; The Madras House, London Wall, Hindle Wakes - Mint Theater), George Morfogen (March 30, 1933 - March 8, 2019; Broadway: A Man for All Seasons, Fortune's Fool, An Inspector Calls, Arms and the Man; Cyrano de Bergerac - Roundabout; Henry V, Cymbeline, Hamlet, Othello, A Midsummer Night's Dream - Public Theater; Principia Scriptoriae, Golden Age - Manhattan Theatre Club; The Voysey Inheritance, A Farewell to the Theatre & The Flattering Word, The Lonely Way, The Madras House, Donogoo, A Day by the Sea - Mint Theater), Paul Niebanck (Broadway: In the Next Room or the vibrator play; Much Ado About Nothing, All's Well That Ends Well, Coriolanus, Pericles - TFANA; The Revenger's Tragedy, The Changeling - Red Bull; A Walk in the Woods, BOY, Such Things Only Happen in Books - Keen Co; upcoming: West Side Story directed by Steven Spielberg), and Jill Tanner (Broadway: Enchanted April; Hindle Wakes, A Day by the Sea, Fashions for Men, Mary Broome - Mint Theater). A Picture of Autumn has set design by Charles Morgan, costume design by Sam Fleming, lighting design by William Armstrong, sound design by Jane Shaw.
A Picture of Autumn is a sensitive, intelligent and comic depiction of one family's attempt to grow old gracefully. Autumn tells the story of Charles and Margaret Denham, living in disarray in the decaying ancestral home with ancient Uncle Harry and senile Nanny. Their son Robert returns to England after several years abroad and finds that both the house and its occupants have faded from past glory. When an opportunity to sell the burdensome property arises, Robert leaps at the chance to help his parents downsize.
A Picture of Autumn made its debut on February 11, 1951 in a one-night 'try-out' performance presented by the Repertory Players, at the Duke of York's Theatre on London's West End. Despite promising reviews, the play was never picked up. Instead, Hunter enjoyed great success with his plays Waters 0f the Moon, A Day by the Sea and A Touch of the Sun, which dominated the West End throughout the fifties. Meanwhile, A Picture of Autumn gathered dust until Mint's acclaimed production-the play's first in over 60 years.
Mint has been investing in creating professionally shot and edited full length, three-camera archival recordings filmed in HD since 2013. No Zoom boxes or Computer Generated Imagery - these are professional quality, high-definition recordings of live performances, captured in the theater with live audiences. Mint's recordings are meant for private viewing only and may not be screened for any other purpose. These recordings have been made available in partnership with the employees represented by Stage Directors & Choreographers Society, Actors' Equity Association and United Scenic Artists. Mint is proud to pay our artists.
UP NEXT: The final offering of this series of full length archival recordings streaming on demand will be The Fatal Weakness by George Kelly, directed by Jesse Marchese (5/17 to 6/27).
To learn more about Mint's On Demand Streaming, go to minttheater.org. The price of admission is FREE. NO PASSWORD REQUIRED!
For more information, including photos and videos of all previous Mint productions, visit minttheater.org.