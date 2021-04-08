HOUSEWIVES OF SECAUCUS: WHAT A DRAG Comes to the Actors Temple Theatre Next Month

HOUSEWIVES OF SECAUCUS: WHAT A DRAG is a new interactive musical comedy conceived by Nancy Levine and written and directed by three-time Emmy Award Winner Anthony Wilkinson and directed by Hank Kiraly.

Originally based on characters created by Sean Patterson, the production will begin an open-ended run at Actors Temple Theatre, (339 West 47th Street) on Saturday, May 1st at 8:00PM and will be the first show to perform at Actors Temple Theatre since March 13, 2020 - when Black Angels Over Tuskegee was forced to close due to the pandemic.

Audience members will be required to wear masks, submit to temperature checks and adhere to social distancing protocols within the theatre, which is currently operating at 33% reduced capacity.

Learn more at http://laughoutloudny.com/housewives-of-secaucus/

If you love drag, reality tv, reunion shows, and 1980s girl power anthems, don't miss the new interactive musical comedy that's getting Off-Broadway back on its feet - and into high heels! THE HOUSEWIVES OF SECAUCUS: WHAT A DRAG! spoofs those popular housewife shows you love to hate. Hold onto your wigs, because five queens of the Garden State are about to 'werk-it' at the annual Mad Hatters Brunch - competing for 'Best Hat', 'Woman of the Year' and even mayor of 'Beautiful' Secaucus, New Jersey. Who will be unfriended? Who's having an affair with who? Could the competition be...dun dun dun...rigged? Queens are spilling tea everywhere at this interactive extravaganza!

The cast of HOUSEWIVES OF SECAUCUS: WHAT A DRAG! features Philip McLeod (Showgirls! The Musical, My Big Gay Italian Midlife Crisis), Ryan Stutz, Cammerron Baits (2018 glam awards nominee for drag persona Kady Velvet) Jacob P.S. Lemmenes (Thank You for Being a Friend: The Musical), and Sam Brackley.

The production features scenic design by Josh Iocovelli and costume design by Hank Fitzgerald.

Actors Temple Theatre is located at 339 West 47th Street, in the historic Actors Temple Synagogue building located in the heart of New York's Times Square Theatre District.

Performances of HOUSEWIVES OF SECAUCUS: WHAT A DRAG! are on Saturdays at 8:00PM and Sundays at 2:00PM and 7:00PM.

Tickets are $59.50 and $79.00 and can be purchased now.