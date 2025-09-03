HAMLET: THE CLOWN PRINCE to Return to The American Theatre of Actors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Epiphany Shakespeare will present Hamlet: The Clown Prince, returning to NYC at the ATA. Following two sold-out and award-winning tours, this show will be performed at the American Theatre of Actors, from September 25 to September 28, 2025.

Hamlet: The Clown Prince reimagines Shakespeare's greatest tragedy through the chaotic lens of Gotham City. The play transforms classic characters into fan favorites from the Batman universe: Hamlet as a mash-up of Batman and the Joker, Ophelia as Harley Quinn, Claudius as Penguin, and Gertrude as Catwoman.

This creative fusion of highbrow and lowbrow has been praised for its ability to appeal to both Shakespearean purists and comic book fans alike.

"An innovative fusion of Shakespeare's Hamlet with the Batman mythos...an emotional roller coaster of violence, madness, and camp," writes Batman-on-Film.com. The review continues, "The playwright gives a captivating performance as he moves between three characters and physically bounces across the stage as the Dark Knight... He wears not just the masks of Joker and Batman but the Greek pair of Melpomene and Thalia."

The production has been a critical and commercial success, winning five BroadwayWorld awards, including Best New Play or Musical, Best Director, and awards for lead performances by Joshuah Patriarco as Hamlet and Samantha Mileski as Ophelia.

Directed and adapted by Joshuah Patriarco, who also stars as Hamlet, the show is part of Epiphany Shakespeare's mission to make classical theater accessible and exciting by merging timeless plays with beloved pop culture icons. Their previous groundbreaking productions include Macbeth: Galaxy of Blood and Romeo & Juliet: A Classic Hollywood Musical.

Just in time for Halloween season, audiences are invited to give in to the chaos and be plunged deep into the madness of Arkham Asylum. Holy Hamlet, Batman!