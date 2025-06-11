HAMLET Podcast Audioplay All Episodes Now Available For Free

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Make-Believe Association's HAMLET, a new 6-episode audio adaptation of the classic play by William Shakespeare. Adapted and directed by Jeremy McCarter with binaural sound design by Tony Award-winning Mikhail Fiksel, HAMLET is now available to listen for free on all major podcast streaming platforms. HAMLET stars Daniel Kyri, a breakout star of NBC's “Chicago Fire,” and is executive produced by Emilia LaPenta and Jeremy McCarter. Listen now at hamlet.fm.

HAMLET premiered as part of the Tribeca Festival 2025. In a citation presented from Davy Gardner, Curator of Audio Storytelling at the Tribeca Festival, to Jeremy McCarter, it read "HAMLET is a contribution to the world of audio drama that speaks directly to this moment. It is not only bold and innovative--it arrives at a time of collective uncertainty and deepening isolation in our country and around the world. […] It is a public service to reimagine one of the world's greatest stories in a form that meets this cultural moment so precisely"

Following the Tribeca Premiere, HAMLET celebrated a launch event in Chicago, the hometown of Make-Believe Association. The evening featured members of the cast and creative team, as well as a conversation between Natalie Moore and rising Chicago visual artist Andrea Coleman, who designed the series artwork.

A mind unraveling, a kingdom tottering, a ghost that won't rest. This bold new take on Shakespeare's iconic tragedy drops the listener inside the fractured perspective of the grieving prince. As each day brings alarming new revelations and the whispers get louder, can Hamlet stay sane long enough to uncover the truth and fix what's broken?

“Our HAMLET was and is an experiment,” said Jeremy McCarter, adaptor/director. “We hoped to give the audience new insights on this famous old play by putting them inside the prince's disintegrating mind. So the positive response at our Tribeca Festival premiere and our Chicago launch has been overwhelming, a testament to the play's inexhaustible ability to speak to our times and to the power of audio storytelling.”

HAMLET stars Daniel Kyri in the title role. The cast also features Ayanna Bria Bakari (Ophelia), Terry Bell (Guildenstern/Voltimand), Ronald L. Conner (Gravedigger), Eduardo Curley-Carrillo (Ensemble), Daveed Diggs (Prologue), Lorena Diaz (Ensemble), Charles Andrew Gardner (Rosencrantz/Cornelius), Henry Godinez (Priest), Lawrence Grimm (Captain), Erik Hellman (Horatio), Bill Irwin (Osric), Timothy Edward Kane (Laertes), Delia Kropp (Ensemble), Jacob Ming-Trent (Polonius), Roslyn Ruff (Player Queen), Lorenzo Rush, Jr. (Marcellus/Lucianus), Anna Deavere Smith (Player King), John Douglas Thompson (Claudius/Ghost), and Sharon Washington (Gertrude).

Additional creative team for HAMLET includes associate director Sydney Charles, casting by Laura Alcalá Baker, and voice and text coach Julie Congress. Traditional songs were adapted and original music was composed by Nygel D. Robinson and Mikhail Fiksel. The series artwork–a stylized portrait of Daniel Kyri inspired by the play–was commissioned by Make-Believe from rising Chicago visual artist Andrea Coleman.

