Graffiti Artist Drama HIT THE WALL Premieres

Spin Cycle, Frigid & JCS Theater Company present the World Premiere of HIT THE WALL, a new play by Jake Shore, directed by Timothy Haskell.

Amir is the most famous graffiti artist in the world, but to stay out of jail, he must remain anonymous. His protégé, Rae, has great talent and is progressing, inching ever closer to tagging the perfect wall with her graffiti. Despite this, when the student threatens the teacher, things turn dire. Amir's sanity wanes. He begins wondering whether he's the central character in a play. Will Rae follow?

HIT THE WALL stars Adam Files (Adjust the Procedure, Fragments at Manhattan Rep) and Alexandra Guerrero (At Least He Didn't Die With Antlers On His Head) with a production team that includes Paul Smithyman (sets), Brynne Oster-Bainnson (costumes), Yang Yu (lighting), Zoe Stanton-Savitz (sound design), Jenn Susi (intimacy coordinator), and Caden Cox (stage manager).

HIT THE WALL runs July 13 - August 11, Thursday - Saturday at 7pm. (Note: Initial preview is Wednesday, July 13; there are no performances July 15 & 16). The Kraine Theater is located at 85 E 4th Street, New York, NY 10003. Tickets are $25, available at www.frigid.nyc.

Jake Shore is an award-winning playwright whose play Holy Moly premiered at The Flea Theater in 2016 and was simultaneously released with its tandem novel, A Country for Fibbing. In 2017 Shore's play The Devil is on The Loose with an Axe in Marshalltown was selected as one of Playbill's "13 Shows Not to Miss Off-Broadway." His drama Down the Mountain and Across the Stream won the Overall Excellence in Playwriting Award at the 2013 New York International Fringe Festival. His Zoom play Adjust the Procedure was a streaming hit with multiple runs in 2021. Shore's short stories have been published in Denver Quarterly, Hobart, Litro, New Contrast, J Journal, Ginosko Literary Journal, Eunoia Review, Soft Cartel, New American Legends, The Pitkin Review and others. He is currently the Director of the Academic Advisement Center at St. Joseph's College in Brooklyn, where he also teaches. He earned his MFA in Creative Writing at Goddard College.

Timothy Haskell has directed over 20 commercial Off-Broadway productions and countless off-off Broadway shows including: Road House the Stage Play Off-Broadway at the Barrow Street Theater, I Love Paris which ran Off-Broadway for 13 months at Blue Heron, Corporate Rock at Blue Heron, The Jaded Assassin (a show that took place in one 65 minute long action sequence), Fatal Attraction: A Greek Tragedy starring Corey Feldman at Classic Stage Company, James and the Giant Peach at St. John's University, Smile in NYC's first Horror Theater Festival, This is Real Immersive production that ran in Brooklyn for 6 months, Last Life at the Ohio Theater, Stitching Off-Broadway at The Wild Project and then moved to Los Angeles at The Elephant, Sex You (I'm Gonna) at the ACE Hotel and Best In Fringe at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and over a dozen early career off-off Broadway productions.

Since its founding in 1998, Spin Cycle has co-produced shows by artists including Joan Rivers, Anthony Rapp, Gavin Creel, Holly Woodlawn, Alison Arngrim, Alec Mapa, Alice Ripley, Laura Bell Bundy, Peppermint, Karen Finley, and Ain Gordon. Other producing credits include the World Premiere of The Donkey Show, Kiki & Herb's Obie winning Jesus Wept, The Vaudevillians starring Jinkx Monsoon, Fruma-Sarah starring Jackie Hoffman, John Kelly's Paved Paradise, Jacob Storm's Tennessee Rising (directed by Alan Cumming) and the Rochester premiere of Woman Before A Glass (directed by Austin Pendleton). Current and recent theater PR clients include: 21 seasons with The New York International Fringe Festival; 21 seasons with The Flea Theater (including premieres by A.R Gurney, Elizabeth Swados, Will Eno, Christopher Durang, Adam Rapp, Thomas Bradshaw and Mac Wellman); and 7 years with P.S. 122 (including premieres by Spalding Gray, John Leguizamo, Elevator Repair Service, and Eric Bogosian); the long-running immersive hits Then She Fell, Voyeur and Bleach; and theater companies including Partial Comfort, the cell, The Civilians, Bedlam, Siti Company, Pig Iron, 3LD, Ars Nova, New Georges, The Culture Project, the cell, National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, Amerinda, wild project, Hypokrit, National Black Theatre, and Theater Breaking Through Barriers.