Gil Scott-Heron's BLUESOLOGY Opens Tonight At SoHo Playhouse

Performed by Gia Scott-Heron, Yawo Watts, Conney Williams, Lorenzo Frank, Art.Us Mansoir, The Oracle and Tuesday Conner.

By: Feb. 06, 2025
The New York premiere of Gil Scott-Heron's Bluesology opens tonight, running Off-Broadway through February 23 as part of SoHo Playhouse's 2025 International Fringe Encore Theater Series.

The show is presented by Gia Scott-Heron, daughter of the legendary writer, poet, rapper, jazz musician, singer and bluesologist Gil Scott-Heron, and Poets Jazz House, written by Tuesday Conner and directed by Phylliss Bailey Brooks.

A fierce band of spoken word artists spittin' fire and blazin' stages with the powerful intensity of truth and messages from a visionary and the thought-provoking rhythms that made Civil Rights Activist Gil Scott-Heron a world renowned influential artist, musician and icon.

A theatrical reinterpretation of his influential works from 1970 to 2010, Gil Scott-Heron's Bluesology celebrates the legacy of this legendary artist. Adding a personal touch to this tribute, his daughter Gia Scott-Heron shares stories and memories. Experience the spirit of Gil Scott-Heron's work in this vibrant and moving performance. Don't miss out-The Revolution will be live!

For more information visit https://www.gilscottheronbluesology.com.

SoHo Playhouse is located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. Tickets to all shows are $39. Student tickets are $20 (with valid ID) at the box office on the day of the show on a space availability basis. Run time is 75 minutes. Schedule varies - for exact days and times, to purchase tickets, and for more info go to https://www.sohoplayhouse.com/upcoming-events/gil-scott-heron-bluesology.





