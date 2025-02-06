Gil Scott-Heron's BLUESOLOGY Opens Tonight At SoHo Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New York premiere of Gil Scott-Heron's Bluesology opens tonight, running Off-Broadway through February 23 as part of SoHo Playhouse's 2025 International Fringe Encore Theater Series.

The show is presented by Gia Scott-Heron, daughter of the legendary writer, poet, rapper, jazz musician, singer and bluesologist Gil Scott-Heron, and Poets Jazz House, written by Tuesday Conner and directed by Phylliss Bailey Brooks.

Performed by Gia Scott-Heron, Yawo Watts, Conney Williams, Lorenzo Frank, Art.Us Mansoir, The Oracle and Tuesday Conner.

A fierce band of spoken word artists spittin' fire and blazin' stages with the powerful intensity of truth and messages from a visionary and the thought-provoking rhythms that made Civil Rights Activist Gil Scott-Heron a world renowned influential artist, musician and icon.

A theatrical reinterpretation of his influential works from 1970 to 2010, Gil Scott-Heron's Bluesology celebrates the legacy of this legendary artist. Adding a personal touch to this tribute, his daughter Gia Scott-Heron shares stories and memories. Experience the spirit of Gil Scott-Heron's work in this vibrant and moving performance. Don't miss out-The Revolution will be live!

For more information visit https://www.gilscottheronbluesology.com.

SoHo Playhouse is located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. Tickets to all shows are $39. Student tickets are $20 (with valid ID) at the box office on the day of the show on a space availability basis. Run time is 75 minutes. Schedule varies - for exact days and times, to purchase tickets, and for more info go to https://www.sohoplayhouse.com/upcoming-events/gil-scott-heron-bluesology.

Comments